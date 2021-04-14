Former FDA chief sees ‘fight’ to vaccinate more than half of U.S. population: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





Dr. Scott Gottlieb, then Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, testifies at a House hearing in October 2017. In an interview with NPR, Gottlieb says he doesn’t expect enough demand for the vaccine. COVID-19 well over 160 million Americans. Drew Angerer / Getty Images .

One in 4 Americans would refuse a coronavirus vaccine if offered, according to a recent NPR / Marist poll. Another 5% are “undecided” as to whether they would get the vaccine. And some researchers are increasingly concerned that this reluctance is enough to prevent the country from achieving what is known as herd immunity.

A former head of the Food and Drug Administration also has doubts about the achievement of collective immunity, at which point the virus can no longer easily spread through the population.

More than 123 million people, or about 37% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who served as FDA commissioner from 2017 to 2019, says the country reaches a point where supply will exceed demand. Gottlieb is a member of the board of directors of Pfizer, which makes one of the coronavirus vaccines.

“I think there are probably 150 million Americans who are eager to get vaccinated. And as we grow into younger cohorts and into a new eligible population … you’re not going to see the also keen demand, ”says Gottlieb in an interview with NPR’s morning edition.

“I think we’re getting to 150 million vaccines. I think we’re struggling to reach 160 million, ”he says, who represents about half of the American population. “Beyond that, I think it’s going to be difficult. I’m not sure you have the demand there.”

But that’s not as bad as it sounds.

“I don’t know if we ever get collective immunity,” Gottlieb says. “But I think the combination of vaccinating so many people and having strong immunity in the population against previous infections, [is] enough that the level of spread of this virus is drastically reduced. “

On Tuesday, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, pending a review of reports of very rare and potentially dangerous blood clots.

Blood clots were found in six recipients, one of whom died. Those affected, who were all women, were among the approximately 7 million people in the United States who received the J&J injections.

Gottlieb has said he expects the break to be short.

“I think it’s probably a temporary hiatus where the agency is going to assess what information they have, see if there are more cases to report to the agency, maybe give advice on how to use the vaccine and what doctors should be vigilant about and allow the vaccine to continue to be distributed, ”he says.

He adds: “I think it is more likely than not that there will be a resumption of the use of the vaccine for part of the population. This should reassure the public.”

Jeevika Verma and Arezou Rezvani produced and edited this interview for broadcast.

Jeevika Verma, Milton Guevara, Ziad Buchh, Arezou Rezvani and Fernando Pizarro produced and edited the audio version of this story. Avie Schneider has produced for the Web.

