Climate: Britain is’struggling to achieve its goals and needs to’see the United States’ for guidance, former UN negotiator | Climate news





The British government is “struggling” to achieve its climate targets, and a former United Nations head of climate change negotiations told Sky News that it should “watch the United States” for guidance.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News’ Daily Climate Show, Christiana Figueres said the UK will do “great work” in the future to reach its zero carbon targets by 2050.

“The UK government is frankly struggling right now to coordinate all policies in the energy sector, the transport sector, and all sectors needed,” Figueres says.

Former United Nations climate change officer Christina Figueres told the Daily Climate Show that individuals can stop global warming and the British government should look to the United States if it wants to do better for the planet.

“Although Britain was the first country to promise a net zero in domestic law, let’s remember that enforcement is ongoing across all agencies.”

Figueres, who served as Secretary-General of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, brokered the Paris Climate Change Agreement in 2015.

Initially ratified by 195 countries, the agreement was the promise of each country to take steps to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees by 2050.

However, at the time of taking office in 2017, former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement on “a bad deal for the United States,” and the United States is still the second largest greenhouse gas emitter in the world after China.

Mr Figueres said that “there’s been four years of darkness in the US due to climate change,” but now “it’s coming from behind.”

Not only did President Joe Biden re-entry the United States to the Paris Agreement, but he said the United States is now “the only country with full government access to climate change.”

“What they have done now is not to jump into where the world is in climate change, but to actually go one step further and give every institution, every department a very clear mandate to do domestic work. It must be done through the lens of climate change. “” she said.

“It can and should be imitated not only in the UK, but all other countries as well.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told Sky News that all countries should “strengthen” to combat climate change.

Sky News launched its first daily primetime news show on climate change.

The Daily Climate Show, hosted by Anna Jones, will follow Sky News correspondents investigating how global warming is changing our landscape and how we all live our lives.

The show will also highlight solutions to crises and show how small changes can make a big difference.

