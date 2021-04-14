Greensill exposes UK lobbying issue





The collapse of Greensill Capital shed ominous light in the blurry corridors of the Whitehall lobby. Former Prime Minister David Cameron’s lobbying of high-ranking ministers and officials on behalf of the now-failed supply chain finance company urged system reforms, including extending the former minister’s mandatory cooling period by two years. There is no suggestion that Cameron violated the rules. But what’s shocking is the fact that the government’s chief procurement officer, while still a public official, has started working for Greensill Capital within regulations.

Bill Crothers, who oversaw a £40 billion contract, took a part-time advisory role at Greensill Capital two months before leaving his job in 2015. Then the obvious loophole means that as a current employee of the company, your appointment as Director of Greensill in 2016 does not have to be disclosed to the Advisory Committee on Business Commitments, which is responsible for interpreting and enforcing the rules.

Lobbying is a legitimate business. For the functioning of a modern and sophisticated economy like the UK, companies, especially large ones that are very important to their operations, need to be able to communicate their needs to the government. Pastors should consult extensively, and should be aware if they inadvertently cause problems in their normal job performance. However, if you want this system to work, transparency is key. Fear of backroom deals and shady influence peddlers can only be alleviated with an honest account of who spoke before making a big decision.

Concerns about the relationship between Crothers and Greensill go beyond mere transparency and disclosure. It is a clear conflict of interest that senior officials are working at the same time for companies seeking government contracts. Crothers’ defense that the role has been approved by the Ministry of Government Administration and that his position is not controversial or uncommon only suggests a deeper problem.

It’s naive to expect former young officials and politicians like Cameron, who are likely to pursue secondary careers, will not leverage their experience and work as corporate advisors. Thanks to their lifelong political life, their skills can make an impact. There is also public hypocrisy. Reluctance to pay competitive salaries to public sector workers and ministers later led to unspoken transactions where they could divide their contacts into profitable jobs and receive compensation.

The parliamentary investigation that the opposition Labor Party has been demanding is worthwhile. This applies not only to the behavior of former ministers and officials, but also to the rules in which civil servants are operated. The announced investigation by Nigel Boardman, former partner of law firm Slaughter and May, and director of the business unit, will be sponsored by the Cabinet Department itself. Critics argue that broad remittances, including supply chain financing, as well as lobbying, will reduce focus. Commission investigations looking to investigate how the Treasury has responded to lobbying activities and whether fiscal rules need to be tightened should also find a fertile basis.

Ten years ago, as the British security scandal revealed widespread abuse by lawmakers, Cameron said preemptively that the lobby would be the next big scandal. The moment has come and the government needs to be aware of it. There will be no way out of the desire to go beyond proper accounting and the necessary reforms.

