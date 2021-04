According to an analysis by power plant manufacturer Wartsila, the UK’s remaining coal plant shutdowns had a greater impact on national carbon pollution than the one-year coronavirus shutdown.

The Finnish engineering firm yesterday published a ranking of Europe’s top 10 economies, comparing countries that have succeeded in carbon reductions achieved through power generation since the closure began in March 2020.

The UK is in the middle of the table with a 7.6% decrease in emissions as the cumulative electricity demand declines 5.4% over the 12-month period through March 30, 2021. Of reduced carbon pollution.

According to Tony Mexi, Senior Development Analyst at Wartsila Energy, emissions from European generators have decreased by 7% in 10 countries. Carbon pollution has decreased by 36.7 Mt over the past 12 months.

Austria ranks first in the list of emission reductions proportional to power load. The shutdown of the largest remaining coal-fired power plant in April 2020 reduced emissions by almost 29% during that period.

Spain recorded the largest carbon savings in Europe, with a 10.2 Mt reduction in CO2 following the closure of seven coal plants in June.

Belgium is the only member nation to increase its absolute carbon footprint as electricity demand declines, increasing by 4%. However, France and ninth place France can argue that the total carbon content in power generation is significantly lower due to the nuclear dependence of the latter.

As decarburization slows down in Europe’s largest electricity market, Prime Minister Merkel has emphasized the need to breathe new life into Energiewende. During this period, Germany’s power generation decreased by 4.1%, resulting in an increase in the carbon intensity of electricity by 2.4%, driven by the transition to lignite and conventional coal.

When Covid restrictions are lifted, Wartsilas Meski warned that emissions will rebound if energy demand recovers.

“Covid’s impact is like winning a gold medal by spraining both ankles in the process,” he said.

“We have achieved record carbon cuts, but our global economy is under extreme pressure. Now, a year after the blockade began, we need to focus on a strategic, scientific and intelligent approach to reducing carbon emissions so that we can achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement while actually benefiting our economy and improving our quality of life. I do.”

