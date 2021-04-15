Drone laden with explosives targets US forces at Iraqi Erbil airport





ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – A drone dropped explosives near US forces stationed at Erbil Airport in northern Iraq on Wednesday evening, Kurdish officials said, with no immediate reports of casualties.

Another rocket attack killed a Turkish soldier at a nearby military base, the Turkish defense ministry said.

This was the first known attack by an unmanned aerial drone against US forces in Erbil, amid a constant stream of rocket attacks against bases hosting US forces and the embassy in Baghdad that Washington attributes to militias backed by Iran.

The Interior Ministry of the Kurdistan Autonomous Regional Government, based in Erbil, said in a statement that the drone was carrying TNT which it was using to target US forces. He said no one was injured in the attack.

A group that Western and Iraqi officials say is aligned with Iran praised the attack, but did not explicitly claim it.

A rocket barrage struck the same US-led military base in the vicinity of Erbil International Airport in February, killing a non-US contractor working with the US military.

Shortly before Wednesday’s attack on Erbil, at least two rockets landed on and near a base west of the city that hosts Turkish forces, Iraqi security officials said. This attack killed a Turkish soldier, Ankara said.

Turkey also has troops in Iraq both as part of a NATO contingent and a force that has attacked Kurdish separatist militants in the north.

The Iranian-backed militias oppose both the presence of the United States and Turkey and call for the complete withdrawal of all foreign troops.

The United States has sometimes responded with airstrikes against militias aligned with Iran, including on the Iraqi-Syrian border.

An airstrike ordered by former President Donald Trump that killed senior Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in January 2020 sent the region to the brink of full-scale conflict.

Reporting by Ali Sultan and Amina Ismail; additional reporting by Alaa Swilam in Cairo; written by John Davison in Baghdad; Edited by Grant McCool

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos