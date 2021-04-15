Comparison of the real American network with that predicted 15 years ago





On Monday, the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley Lab released a report titled “Halfway to Zero,” referring to the goal of a zero-emission US electricity grid. The main claim of the report is a little wrong, in that we have not halved our emissions compared to any time in history. Instead, they’re at half of what they predicted in a report released in 2005.

Yet despite this sleight of hand, the report is an interesting read in that it shows how quickly the energy market has changed and where the trends that are causing those changes could lead us into. 15 years old. So while we are not really in a position to congratulate ourselves on all that we have achieved, the report does provide grounds for optimism.

Always wrong projections

The basis for this new work is one of many editions of the Energy Information Agency (EIA) Annual Energy Outlook, particularly the 2005 one. These publications examine the state of the US energy markets during the most recent year. recent data for which there are data and attempts to project how these markets will develop over the next few years. In 2005, that meant that the projections went to 2025.

You can get an idea of ​​what was expected of the situation by simply looking at the cover of the report, which is adorned with a picture of an oil well. To some extent, conservative projections are built into the structure of the report; it assumes that the only policies influencing energy markets are those currently in force. So even though Congress has repeatedly extended the expiration date for renewable energy tax credits, the EIA still makes projections that cause them to expire as expected at that time.

The EIA also tends to assume slow and steady technological advancements rather than the kinds of changes that have driven solar prices down by a factor of five in less than a decade.

The EIA projections will therefore be wrong, and everyone knows they are wrong and understands why. The new report recognizes this situation early on and simply moves on to comparisons. And the comparisons he makes are informative in that they show which factors are the main causes of the mismatch between the projections and the reality that has since taken place.

In this case, however, there is an additional wrinkle: the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dramatically reduced energy use in the United States. It is likely that at least some of the factors that drove the changes in energy use, such as the increase in working from home, will survive the pandemic, but it is unclear how different things will be. While the report also performs analysis using 2019 data to avoid this complication, we will largely focus on the 2020 results.

Advertising demand is less demanding

One of the main factors that changed what happened on the network was a drop in demand compared to expectations. In its 2005 projections, the EIA forecast an increase in total electricity demand of about 25 percent. Instead, it stayed mostly flat. None of the major residential, commercial or industrial sectors are growing significantly, due to factors like increased efficiency and a move away from heavy industry. (Remember, products like LED bulbs were expensive rarities 15 years ago.)

It had significant effects. For example, the EIA projected a sharp increase in natural gas consumption by 2020 and got an almost correct magnitude. But in its projections, this extended generation had to meet the growing demand; since this never materialized, gas replaced coal instead.

Expand / Rather than increasing as expected, demand has remained largely stable.

Coal has also been hit hard by the increase in renewables, with wind and solar power producing 13 times more than expected in 2005. Combined with hydropower and other renewable sources, the total share of renewable generation increased by 79%. that the EIA had planned. There are many reasons for this, including the fact that tax breaks for renewable energy have been extended several times. In the absence of a coordinated federal response to climate change, many states have developed renewable energy mandates. Finally, there is this huge price drop mentioned above, which has made solar and wind the cheapest sources of energy in many parts of the country.

Together, these factors have produced a significant drop in carbon emissions: 40% since 2005, or about a third of the way to a zero-emission network. Compared to 2005 projections for this year, which predicted continued heavy use of coal and growing demand, emissions are down 52 percent to the “half-zero” title of the report.

Cost counting

In 2005 (and for several years thereafter), people frequently announced that reducing grid carbon emissions would come at a catastrophic cost. This turned out to be very wrong. Retail electricity prices (in constant 2005 dollars) have increased from 10.6 cents / kilowatt hour to … 10.7 cents / kWh. The projections had lowered them slightly, so we’re in worse shape than expected in that direction, but that’s anything but a crippling price spike.

In fact, as there are more customers for a similar amount of energy, usage per customer has declined over the past 15 years. This means that, individually, customers’ bills are a bit smaller, even though they pay more.

And this movement has been accompanied by a huge drop in associated costs. Climate damage, estimated using the social cost of carbon, has been more than halved, from an estimated $ 229 billion to just $ 110 billion. But the huge dip in the use of coal, along with additional pollution controls, has reduced many additional costs. Pollution-related health costs, which are expected to total over half a trillion dollars, have instead amounted to $ 34 billion, a stunning drop. Rather, the 38,000 premature deaths per year predicted from pollution stand at 3,100.

Advertising Enlarge / Whatever your perspective, carbon emissions are going down.

If these costs are accounted for with the electricity bills, the total costs of producing electricity have actually decreased by 44% compared to 2005 and less than half of what was projected for 2020.

Despite the fact that the cost of energy is largely the same in constant dollars, the energy industry employs many more people. Despite the increase in production, the number of jobs in natural gas production has remained largely the same, while those employed in coal production have declined significantly. But renewable energy production is labor intensive, which has led to a dramatic increase in jobs and brought the total number of people employed in power generation to an increase of 29% per year. compared to projections.

Where to go from here?

While we may not be halfway through a net zero emissions network, we are much closer than you might expect. Are we on a path that makes zero emissions possible within the timeframe we would need to achieve climate goals? The report recognizes that decarbonizing the bottom 10 percent of the grid using intermittent power sources will be an extremely complex challenge and will likely involve a combination of greater grid integration, demand management, carbon storage and capture. But we have a lot of decarbonization to do before we even hit the 10% mark, and this is where we can largely focus on trends in existing technology.

The report notes that wind, solar and battery power have become cheaper much faster than expected, making deep decarbonization an economic possibility. But there remains the challenge of changing the production and installation of renewable energies and storage fairly quickly.

To get to a situation where 90% of the electricity produced in the United States is carbon free, it is estimated that we will need to install approximately 1.1 terawatts of wind and solar capacity by 2035. On time Currently, there have been apps to log on for roughly half that amount by the end of 2025, a rate of over 100 GW / year, well above what is needed. But historically, many of these projects are not built; however, only 34 GW were installed in 2020, only a third of the expected rate.

We would need to double last year’s total from this year and maintain that pace for a decade to reach the 90% emission-free target. In addition, we need to build sufficient network infrastructure to connect everything. It won’t be easy. To get an idea of ​​the difficulty, compare the figure of 70 GW / year to the grand plan to expand offshore wind production in the United States, which is only targeting three GW / year for the remainder of this decade.

Achieving the kind of scale we need will be the real challenge if we are to meet our climate goals. And so far, even with a pro-renewables administration in the White House, there is no indication of how we might do it.

