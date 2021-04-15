Gulf ownership of UK assets raises doubts about undue impact





The British government sought investments in the Gulf Bay to boost the economy, especially after Brexit. But does it cost?

The UK has poured over £140 billion ($191 billion) of investment from the Middle Gulf states in recent years, raising the question of how this level of fiscal exposure could affect London.

These figures were compiled by the research journalism organization UK Declassified.

Investments include major real estate in London, as well as stakes in British household businesses and media outlets.

Most expenditures are tracked by the Gulf Bay’s vast sovereign wealth funds, with a significant portion of oil and gas revenues accumulating and holdings of around $2 trillion in assets. After the pandemic, many people have “caught up Covid-19 spending” to clean up poor assets.

London has long been the second home for many Gulf investors, some also known as the “8th Emirates” in the UAE.

Following Brexit, the Gulf countries pushed Britain to start free trade negotiations. The UK-GCC joint trade and investment review, which began in November, is expected to close this summer.

Trade with the UK’s six Gulf countries (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE) is estimated to be worth about £45 billion ($62 billion) per year, the UK’s fourth largest after the United States. Become a trading partner. EU and China.

Last month, the Emirati state-run Mubadala Fund signed a billion pound partnership with the UK to invest in health and clean technology in the UK, with £200 over five years investing £8 billion ($1.1 billion) in the UK life sciences sector. Agreed. $1 million ($275 million) from the UK government. The investment amount could eventually exceed £5 billion ($6.9 billion).

This was the agency’s first major deal launched last November by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attract foreign capital.

After Brexit, the British government strongly encouraged investments in the Gulf to sustain the economy.

However, critics warn that such fiscal exposure means that London is less likely to criticize Gulf Coast partners.

LSE’s Saudi analyst Madawi al Rasheed said, “By giving Gulf countries the opportunity to invest in the UK despite human rights records, Britain is becoming more dependent on these countries and dictatorship. You will not be able to express critical opinions about it. Declassified.

“The UK not only sells weapons to these countries, but also protects them from criticism from international organizations. We all remember how Britain used its position at the UN and supported Saudi Arabia’s application for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council.”

All human rights concerns appear to have taken a back seat instead with commercial interests.

Over the past five years, the UK has sold £75 million ($130 million) worth of spyware, eavesdropping and interception equipment to more than 17 countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, to spy on dissidents.

Whitehall approved the sale of 1.88 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of weapons to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, which was devastated by the war in 2020.

At the heart of all this is a historical element to the British approach to the region. London has long struggled to maintain close ties with the Gulf monarchy that it once controlled through a real state under the British Empire to preserve its geopolitical influence, even if it meant overlooking problematic human rights records.

Here is a summary of some of the UK’s major Gulf investments.

Saudi Arabia: £60 billion

Most of the Kingdom’s investment was invested through a public investment fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of England.

Last year, the company bought a stake of £598 million ($84 million) as part of the “cheap hunt” of oil giants British Petroleum (BP) and British Telecom (BT). Saudi investors also hold a stake in Shell, an Anglo-Dutch oil giant oil company.

Mohamed Abuljadayel, who has a relationship with Saudi Arabia’s state-owned bank, owns a third of media outlets The Independent and Evening Standard.

It also has a joint venture with HSBC and Jaguar Land Rover, and Kingdom Holding Company owns the majority of the Savoy Hotel in central London. Apps like Twitter, Uber, and Snapchat are also partially funded by Saudi Arabia.

Millions of donations go to major universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, and London School of Economics (LSE).

Qatar: £40 billion

Qataris has made a significant amount of money on the UK real estate market. Most notable investments include Harrods, Shard Building in central London, Canary Wharf, and shares on the London Stock Exchange.

Abdulhadi Mana Al Hajri, brother-in-law of Qatar Emir Sheikh Hamad Al Thani, bought a Ritz hotel in London for £700 million ($950 million) in 2020.

View of the exterior of the Ritz Hotel, London. (Matt Dunham / AP)

Invest in Qatar, sheikdom’s sovereign wealth fund, owns 22% of Sainsbury and nearly 6% of Barclays Bank. It also holds a 20% stake in Heathrow Airport Holdings.

UAE: £25 billion

Private investment in the UAE is estimated to have acquired over 13 billion pounds ($18 billion) of assets, with an estimated 12 billion pounds ($16.5 billion) invested by the UK’s Emirati Bank.

UAE President and Abu Dhabi’s Emir, Sheikh Khalifa, is estimated to have a £5.5 billion ($7.6 billion) portfolio of mainly London-based real estate. Dubai’s Emir Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum owns over £100 million ($138 million) of assets, including most of the British horse racing town of Newmarket. He is also the owner of the largest racehorse in England.

DP World, a Dubai-based logistics company, has invested more than £2 billion ($2.76 billion), including ports in Southampton and P&O Ferries.

Kuwait: 17 billion pounds

Kuwait, the world’s fourth-largest oil exporter, has secured stakes in companies including BP, HSBC and Vodafone.

Kuwait Investment Authority, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, has an estimated assets of $342 billion. The Kuwait Investment Office, an international branch, is based in London and has an advisory board including former British Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Philip Hammond, and former Foreign Minister David Howell.

Bahrain: £2.5 billion

Last February, King Hamad of Bahrain, a friend of the queen, purchased the state estate Glympton Park for £120 million ($165 million) from Prince Bandar of Saudi Arabia.

The UK’s sovereign wealth fund owns most of the shares of British automaker McLaren, and is estimated to be worth £1.5 billion ($2 billion) of the company’s £2.4 billion ($3.3 billion) value.

Bahrain-based investment fund GFH Financial Group holds a number of shares in Roebuck Asset Management worth over £1.4 billion ($1.93 billion).

Source: TRT World

