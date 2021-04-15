US activists on hunger strike call for an end to the blockade of Yemen | Conflict News





Iman Saleh has not eaten for 17 days.

The 26-year-old Yemeni American and her younger sister, Muna, came to Washington, DC late last month from the U.S. state of Michigan to draw attention to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where a war has been raging for six years.

Going on a hunger strike was a symbolic choice, Saleh told Al Jazeera, as millions of Yemenis live under the threat of widespread famine amid the ongoing conflict.

We felt that the world was not listening to what was happening in Yemen, said Saleh, general coordinator of the militant group Yemeni Liberation Movement. She said six activists initially joined the hunger strike, but now only she and her sister remain. They only drink water and water with electrolytes.

We felt that showing the world what the body goes through when hungry will not only attract attention and awareness of what is happening in Yemen, but will also help people understand the circumstances Yemenis face. For years.

War in Yemen erupted in late 2014 when the country’s Houthi rebels seized large swathes of the country, including the capital, Sana’a. It intensified in March 2015 when Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates united a US-backed military coalition in an effort to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, backed by Riyadh.

A naval and air blockade, imposed by the Saudi-led coalition, exacerbated the humanitarian crisis during the war, international aid organizations and activists said, and the United Nations warned 16 million Yemenis would suffer of hunger this year.

End of American support

Saleh said the activists’ main demand was for the United States to end all support for the Saudi-led blockade of Yemen. We don’t see ourselves really having a choice and really ending this [hunger strike] until the Biden administration responds, she said.

In February, US President Joe Biden announced his intention to end US support for the Saudi-led coalition’s offensive operations in Yemen, as well as any related arms sales. But months later, it’s still unclear what aid will be cut. The Biden administration also pledged to continue to help Saudi Arabia defend itself against Houthi attacks.

U.S. lawmakers have called on the administration to clarify its plan, but few details have been released. On April 6, US lawmakers urged Biden to end Washingtons support for the blockade, saying he has long been a major driver of the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, causing fuel shortages, inflation and dramatically reducing access to food, water and transport.

400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could starve this year.

The Saudi government blockade created a humanitarian crisis. @ RepDebDingell, @RepRoKhanna and I led a letter demanding that @POTUS publicly pressure the Saudi government to immediately end their blockade. pic.twitter.com/ek40ar6Ntu

Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) April 6, 2021

Yemen’s officially recognized government, backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, has rejected accusations that a blockade preventing all food and commercial shipments from entering the ports of Hodeidah and Salif is in place.

A UN observer reported that no fuel cargo was unloaded at the ports of Hodeidah or Salif in February. And last month, the executive director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley, said the fuel blockade had led to shortages in Yemeni hospitals, forcing most to have only electricity in their intensive care units.

I know this firsthand because I walked to the hospital. And the lights were out. The electricity was cut off. The Yemeni people deserve our help. This blockade must be lifted as a humanitarian act. Otherwise, millions more will sink into crisis, Beasley told the UN Security Council.

Martin Griffiths, the UN secretary-general’s special envoy to Yemen, also urged parties to the conflict in March to implement a nationwide ceasefire, reopen Sana’a airport and allow the fuel and other products to circulate freely in the port of Hodeidah.

The UN observer reported that just over 38,300 tonnes of fuel were delivered in March, less than half of the 80,854 tonnes that arrived in January and a fraction of the 164,660 tonnes in November 2020.

More children will die

Meanwhile, aid groups continue to warn millions of Yemenis are suffering.

In February, four United Nations agencies said nearly 2.3 million Yemeni children under the age of five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year, and among them, about 400,000 are believed to be severely acutely malnourished and could die unaided. .

The growing number of hungry children in Yemen should spur us all to take action, United Nations Children’s Fund Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement. More children will die with each passing day without action. Aid organizations need urgent, predictable resources and unhindered access to communities on the ground in order to save lives.

Back in Washington, DC, the hunger strike garnered support from progressive U.S. lawmakers, including Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the first two Muslim women ever elected to the U.S. Congress who both met with activists this month.

Yemen-American activist Iman Saleh delivers statement alongside Congressman Ilhan Omar at a press conference in Washington, DC on April 9, 2021 [Courtesy of Laura Albast]Speaking from a protest camp outside the White House during a Tuesday night vigil, which was broadcast live on Facebook, Tlaib urged President Biden to help Saleh end his protest. I wish she didn’t have to do that, said Tlaib, a Yemen Hunger Strike banner on a fence behind her.

Help her end this hunger strike. Please, President Biden, help her.

Saleh said she hoped her protest would inspire others to speak out on the situation in Yemen as well. It is time for everyone to call for an end to this. It has gone too far.







