British workers were notified of the shift within a few weeks.





Nearly two-fifths of UK employees are notified within less than a week of working hours or work patterns, according to a study that highlights the urgency of action to enhance work stability and payroll.

The Living Wage Foundation has found that full-time, low-wage workers are particularly struck by uncertainty about working hours, making it difficult to plan child care or minimize transportation costs. 55% informed of the schedule a week in advance. 15% less than 24 hours.

Studies have shown that in London, short notice periods were particularly common for workers of African American, Asian, and ethnic origin, as well as workers with children.

“Low-wage workers were particularly hit hard during the pandemic. Millions of people have a hard time planning their lives due to changing restrictions on economic activity and insufficient notification of work schedules. .

The study also found that unpredictable working hours were widespread in professional life, adding that doctors, nurses, and some of the service sectors were particularly affected. However, it has been a “trend” in the hospitality, retail, and leisure sectors, where low-wage workers are concentrated.

This “one-sided flexibility” that employers do not guarantee working hours or pay and require workers to be available is one of the many problems in the labor market that the Minister has so far promised to address without taking action.

In 2019, the government negotiated an offer to give workers reasonable notice of their schedule and receive compensation in case shifts are canceled without due notice. It also put in place legislation giving workers the right to request a more stable contract work pattern after 26 weeks of work.

However, activists said it is unlikely that an employment bill that will implement these policies will come true before the end of this year.

The Living Wage Foundation, which campaigned to encourage companies to adopt more generous wage floors than legal minimums, is now urging employers to apply voluntary “working hours” standards. This includes 4 weeks of notice of shifts, guaranteed salary even if canceled, and at least 16 hours of work each week for those who wish.

Energy supplier SSE, insurance company Aviva and asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen are those who have signed the action, including contracted cleaning, security and catering staff, as well as direct staff.

The union said the government’s failure to strengthen employment rights has left unsettled workers exposed to greater health risks and greater challenges since the epidemic began.

In a separate report released on Thursday, TUC highlighted the high Covid-19 mortality recorded in occupations that said it was “synonymous with unstable work”, including skilled occupations, caring, leisure, and other blue-collar roles. The average mortality rate for this occupation was twice that of managers, professionals, managers and salespeople.

Establishing the government’s commitment to workers’ rights will be a “moment of truth”, calling the ministers to release the details of the employment bill in a speech next month in the Queen’s speech.

