Alex Morgan and US women’s soccer appeal denial of equal pay lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO Players of the United States Women’s National Football Team have asked a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court ruling dismissing their lawsuit for equal pay for the men’s team.

The players led by Alex Morgan on Wednesday asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate the part of their complaint that U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner dismissed last May when he granted partial summary judgment to the American Football Federation.

For every win, loss and tie that women players get, they are paid less than men who play the same sport and do the same work; it’s gender discrimination, players spokesperson Molly Levinson said in a statement. A pervasive atmosphere of sexism has led to this wage discrimination.

Appeals are allocated to committees of three judges. The 9th Circuit estimates that the pleadings in the civil appeals will be scheduled 12 to 20 months from the notice of appeal and 9 to 12 months after the writing of the briefs.

The court asked players to submit their brief by July 23 and the USSF to submit their brief by August 23. The optional player response brief is due 21 days after submission from the USSF.

The United States have won the last two Women’s World Cups and are the favorites for this summer’s Olympic women’s soccer tournament.

The players sued the USSF in March 2019, claiming they were not paid fairly under their collective agreement which runs until December 2021, compared to what the men’s team receives under her deal which expired in December 2018. The women asked for more than $ 66 million. in damages under the Equal Remuneration Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act 1964.

Klausner rejected the salary demand last May, ruling that women rejected a pay structure for playing similar to that in the male agreement and accepted higher base salaries and benefits than men, who did not. not qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

The parties reached an agreement on December 1 on the working conditions demands approved by Klausner on Monday. The deal includes charter flights, hotel accommodations, site selection and professional staff support to match that of the men’s team.

The USSF says it also pays for matches it controls but not for tournaments hosted by the world’s soccer governing body.

FIFA awarded $ 400 million in prizes to the 32 teams at the 2018 Men’s World Cup, including $ 38 million to the champion of France. It awarded $ 30 million to the 24 teams at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, including $ 4 million to the United States after the Americans won their second straight title.

FIFA raised the total to $ 440 million for the 2022 Men’s World Cup, and its president, Gianni Infantino, has offered FIFA to double the women’s prize to $ 60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, where FIFA increased the number of teams to 32.

