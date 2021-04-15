Gloucestershire has declared the UK’s most powerful local business.





Tewkesbury-Most likely the fastest economic recovery from Covid-19 in the UK.

Those who live here will defend Gloucestershire as one of the best places to live and work in England. But it’s always a good thing to hear its support.

Raisin UK, an online savings platform, has published an economic study showing the strongest areas for local business in the UK.

It designates Gloucestershire as its place, then names Tewkesbury Borough as the place with the fastest possible recovery in Covid-19, then Cheltenham also confirms the name.

The town of Gloucestershire is ranked #1 with Tewkesbury at 79.9% of operations, and large corporations have also grown by 10% since 2015, a spokesman for Raisin UK said.

In addition, the population grew by as much as 22%, further stimulating Tewkesbury’s economy.

The neighboring town of Cheltenham also ranks 8th, and the five-year survival rate for new businesses in both towns is a positive sign for potential entrepreneurs in the area, with 47%.

David Owen, Chief Executive Officer of GFirst LEP, said: It is very encouraging that the findings of this survey have placed two Gloucestershire towns Tewkesbury and Cheltenham very high in the county.

In the face of the challenging backflow of uncertainty, research shows that Gloucestershire is actually becoming a magnet county in the southwestern region. Many large-scale projects currently underway will further promote investment and economic growth. Forward.

Finally, this is proof of the great work being done throughout the Growth Hub network supporting startups and scale-up businesses across the county.

Mike Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Tewkesbury Borough Councils, said:’We are pleased to acknowledge our high employment rate as Tewkesbury Borough is recognized as one of the UK’s strongest regional economies.

‘This honor is thanks to the company’s successful adaptation to the Covid restrictions in force, is ready to support the local economy through an in-house growth hub that provides fully invested business support, funding opportunities and Covid security measures in the real workplace. Support for issues such as introducing a.

‘I am confident that our local businesses will recover from the epidemic and go from strength to strength.’

Those who know about the next 400 million cyber-themed Golden Valley developments (near Cheltenham, Tewkesbury Borough) are aware of the growing concept of Western Powerhouse, as large-scale development work is underway at M5’s 9th intersection, such as Robert Hitchins. There is. You will probably agree.

News that Bristol has ranked third with an 8.3% increase in conglomerates over the past five years, and more than 175 new conglomerates have been launched, and the news will also be meaningful.

The study analyzed criteria including the number of large corporations, corporate survival rates, net increase in birth and mortality, employment rate, number of people receiving income support, average government spending per capita, and CPI index.

Raisin UK prides itself on being a pioneer in open banking with Fintech Raisin based in Berlin, its parent company founded in 2012.

