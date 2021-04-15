US ready to impose sanctions on Russia against election, SolarWinds





The Biden administration is poised to take action against Russian individuals and entities in retaliation for alleged wrongdoing, including the SolarWinds hack and efforts to disrupt the U.S. election, according to people familiar with the matter.

As part of the measures, which could be announced as early as Thursday, the United States plans to sanction a dozen people, including government and intelligence officials, and around 20 entities, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter was delicate. The United States is also expected to expel up to 10 Russian officials and diplomats from the country, the person said.

The measures would come after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the United States would defend its interests. At the same time, Biden pitched the idea of ​​a summit between the two leaders to discuss the issues Moscow and Washington face. The prospect of a meeting prompted the ruble to rally the most in three months against the dollar, with investors betting that a top could ease tensions and ease the risk of further sanctions.

QuickTake: All About US Sanctions Against Putin’s Russia

Spokesmen for the White House, the National Security Council and the Treasury Department did not immediately comment. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An assessment by the US intelligence community concluded with a high degree of confidence that Putin and the Russian government authorized and led an effort to influence the 2020 election. Some of the planned measures target controlled outlets by Russian intelligence services and accused of sowing disinformation during the 2020 campaign, according to one of the people. Other targets include individuals and entities operating outside of Russia at Moscow’s request.

Read more: Biden warns Putin against hacking while proposing summit on appeal

The actions follow a review ordered by Biden on his first full day in power in four key areas concerning Russia: election interference, reports of Russian bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan, the attack on SolarWinds and the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

The administration announced sanctions against Russian officials over Navalny last month, but has so far delayed action in the other three areas.

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations that it meddled in elections, poisoned critics, or offered to pay bounties for the murder of US troops. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that Russia would retaliate for any new sanctions, which he called a “stupid” instrument.

Read more: Biden considers retaliation against Russia after interference, hack review

Among those facing the next round of sanctions include individuals and entities accused by the United States of allowing the Internet Research Agency, a Kremlin-linked troll farm that used a coordinated social media operation in the goal of helping Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Actions in response to malicious cyber activity from SolarWinds will target around half a dozen entities linked to Russian security services, according to one of the people. These measures should also be announced on Thursday. The United States is also on the verge of naming the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service as the author of the campaign, the person said.

The attack by hackers who compromised software widely used by Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. violated more than 100 U.S. companies and nine government agencies before it was discovered by a cybersecurity firm.

This week’s sanctions could be followed by further action. Bloomberg News previously reported that the United States is considering other measures, including those on bonds issued by Russia.

Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal.

LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos