The biggest security threats in the United States are the hardest to define





It has been two years since the heads of major US intelligence agencies last came to Congress for an update on global threats; they skipped 2020 amid tensions with former President Donald Trump. In the Biden administration, however, the public hearing was back on Wednesday. Their message: With widespread crises like the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change, the most serious threats to US national security have evolved into complicated and interconnected specters that the intelligence community can only point to. keep.

In a public hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee and a corresponding report released on Tuesday, directors of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the National Security Agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, the CIA and the FBI have presented the evaluations of their agencies. They highlighted cybersecurity and offensive hacking as a major topic in light of the SolarWinds attacks, which they strongly attributed to Russia. They also pointed to technological innovation, especially China’s advancements, which threaten to undermine the security of America’s infrastructure.

Administrators also pointed out that where authoritarian governments use technical digital control mechanisms, such as invasive surveillance tools, democracies struggle to emerge and endure. And as anti-democratic movements sweep the world and American adversaries like Iran and North Korea expand their digital and kinetic arsenals, the United States faces an increasingly complicated geopolitical climate. Lawmakers and the intelligence community have also raised the possibility that terrorist groups like the Taliban and Al Qaeda will resurface following the planned US exit from Afghanistan in September.

After two years of absence from these public hearings, a power transition in the United States and the impacts of the pandemic that are changing the world, the report and the audience appeared to be simmering with anguish at the scale and the the reach of so many vast and amorphous threats.

Over the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the risks inherent in high levels of interdependence. And in the years to come, we believe the world will face more intense and cascading global challenges, ranging from disease and climate change to disruption from new technologies and financial crises, “told Congress Avril Haines, Director of ODNI, the capacity of institutions and systems to respond is likely to grow and generate greater contestation, and for the intelligence community, this idea forces us to broaden our definition of national security.

Complicating the challenge of new and emerging threats is the reality that all old ones remain. Administrators checked off updates on long-time adversaries of the United States as well as on global challenges posed by militarized disinformation, attacks on electoral integrity, infrastructure security and growing domestic terrorism in the United States. United. And many discussions reverted to the issue of declining democratic influence.

The problem of eroding democracies is very real in many parts of the world, those that have established democracies and those where democratic governance is quite fragile, said CIA Director William Burns. It has to do in part, I think, at all levels with questions about the ability of democratic governance to deliver results. The challenge is to help restore that faith.

This tension between talk and deed was apparent in the Global Threats Report itself as well as in the hearing. Senators and agency directors focused on the intelligence community’s blind spot. “Intelligence chiefs said the IC would benefit from better access to the national internet, signals from corporate networks and more information about the digital activities of individuals. Also concerns the long-standing debates. date on encryption and what the FBI calls the obscurity problem.During the hearing, NSA Director Paul Nakasone lamented the time taken to secure warrants for certain searches and said the American adversaries were only too well aware of how long they have to work with if they launch digital attacks like the SolarWinds hack from American entities.

