



According to a survey released on Wednesday on the real estate broker comparison site GetAgent.co.uk, the coronavirus pandemic has made it easier for UK buyers to secure larger homes, gardens, and luxury areas.

With the period of containment and increasing adoption of home-based policies, more area and outdoor space have become a top priority for buyers.

However, while coveted amenities include prices, economic revitalization measures such as government stamp duty vacations and low interest rates have provided buyers with a larger budget.

Of the more than 1,200 UK home buyers recently surveyed by GetAgent, more than half (57%) were able to purchase larger homes.

The company conducted a survey of people who have purchased real estate in the past six months.

Meanwhile, 86% of new buyers were able to buy homes with outdoor spaces.

Despite the uncertainty caused by GetAgent’s founder and CEO, Covid and Colby Short, the current market sentiment is incredibly positive, the report said.

He said interest rates are still very favorable for those looking to finance their purchases through mortgages, and stamp duty savings on offers are now extended to many by the end of September.

The stamp duty holiday, introduced last July, eliminated the transfer tax on the first 500,000 (US$689,013) of home sales, resulting in savings of up to 15,000. Instead of expiring at the end of March as originally planned, the bill was fully extended until the end of June and will be reduced by the end of September.

Everything helps build buyers’ confidence not only when transacting, but also in terms of the size and location of the property they want to own, Short said.

It also appears [buyers] He is also climbing the social status ladder and is moving to more affluent areas than elsewhere, he said.

According to the report, a significant 40% of recent buyers said they could buy in more affluent regions than before.

