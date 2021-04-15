UK employees adapt to the Covid workplace, creating a digital transformation dilemma





Research from the UKG Labor Force Research Institute shows that as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic, UK workers have accelerated their digital transformation projects and pushed them into their future work, and such workers do not want to go back. And how to do business.

A global study commissioned by UKG’s Workforce Institute and conducted by Workplace Intelligence measured the sentiment of approximately 4,000 employees and business leaders across 11 countries to see how digital transformation initiatives worked during the pandemic and how leaders and employees behave. Just to understand. I felt about these new technologies and there is something I would like to see in the post-Covid world of work.

One major discovery was that after adopting teleworking and adapting to the new hybrid working model, 87% of UK employees said they were accelerating their digital transformation projects and pushing them into their future jobs, and 86% said they are enjoying the following benefits: These new technologies.

That said, more than three-quarters (76%) of employees surveyed said they used at least one new technology or application during the crisis. More than a third (36%) have started using mobile applications to complete some work activities, and nearly a quarter (24%) have been empowered to leverage more self-service solutions.

When asked how much they felt the epidemic was accelerating these transformation projects, up to three-quarters said between one and three years.

Reflecting their readiness for the new work environment, IT leaders responded differently to the actions they took during the crisis. 34% decided to accelerate the deployment of critical technologies, 30% decided to replace software vendors, and 29% said they found a budget. Seek technical improvements that you previously thought were too expensive or unnecessary.

However, despite this optimism, nearly two-fifths (38%) feared that their organization would return to the traditional way of doing post-epidemic work. 44% of UK workers say the company’s pandemic response would have been smoother if modern technology had been implemented as part of a standard strategy rather than waiting for the epidemic to be resolved, regardless of level. Just the same percentage felt that organizations were slow to adopt new technologies before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Despite these fears, British workers were generally optimistic about the potential business benefits of the company’s digital transformation efforts. More than half (54%) thought it would provide a better customer experience, 51% thought it would provide a better employee experience, and 44% thought it could improve decision making.

However, workers were concerned that the company would face issues such as budget constraints (40%), security and privacy issues (34%), cultural change and employee adoption (35%).

Peter Harte, VP of UKG’s EMEA Group, said Covid-19 turned the world of work upside down and forced digital transformation in a very short amount of time. Some organizations simply tried to survive, but they still survived, while others are thriving.

A year later, organizations are seeing the fruits of their digital transformation labor, and now it is essential to have a technology roadmap that will help them succeed in the rest of 2021 and in the future to keep pace with development as well as protect their bottom line. , Also to meet the needs of employees and customers.

