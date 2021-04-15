Biden meets Suga as US prepares to challenge China





US and Japanese national flags displayed outside Palace Hotel Tokyo on May 25, 2019 ahead of former US President Donald Trump’s state visit.

Tomohiro Ohsumi | Getty Images

US President Joe Biden will meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday, and political analysts say China’s growing influence will likely be a priority on the agenda.

The two leaders will meet in Washington in what will be the President’s first in-person summit with a foreign leader since his inauguration in January. The meeting comes as the United States seeks to challenge China on issues ranging from human rights to unfair trade practices.

“Rebuilding US alliances and competing with China are at the heart of Biden’s foreign policy. The in-person meeting with Suga indicates that Japan is the linchpin of both efforts,” Jonathan Wood, director and Senior US analyst at consultancy Control Risks. an email.

Countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Biden and Suga are expected to discuss the US-Japan security partnership and other potential areas of cooperation during their meeting. This could include climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and stability in the Taiwan Strait, analysts said.

… the best way for Washington to compete with Beijing’s economic influence in the Indo-Pacific is to provide a more attractive development option for countries in the region.

One of the possible outcomes of the summit is an infrastructure plan focused on high-quality projects such as 5G high-speed internet and clean energy, Nikkei Asia reported last week.

Such infrastructure cooperation between the United States and Japan could rival China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative, according to the report.

The Belt and Road Initiative is China’s ambitious program to build a physical and digital infrastructure that connects hundreds of countries from Asia to the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Many critics consider Chinese President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy to expand his country’s global influence.

“Establishing an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative is important for Biden’s overall foreign policy agenda in the Indo-Pacific,” said Neil Thomas, an analyst at risk consultancy Eurasia Group , to CNBC by email.

“This is because the best way for Washington to compete with Beijing’s economic influence in the Indo-Pacific is to offer a more attractive development option to countries in the region,” he added.

Even before being elected president, Biden had criticized China for funding dirty fossil fuel projects through the Belt and Road Initiative. He raised the possibility of working with allies to provide alternative sources of finance for low carbon energy projects.

Japan’s balance

Japan is an important ally of the United States in Asia, where Chinese influence has grown in recent years.

The Biden administration has prioritized Japan in its diplomatic activities in Asia-Pacific.

Last month, Biden held a virtual meeting with the leaders of the so-called Quad Alliance, of which Japan is a member. Some analysts have said that the informal strategic alliance that includes the United States, Australia and India could be a way to counter China’s influence.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also traveled to Tokyo to meet with their Japanese counterparts last month.

But Japan draws a fine line between the United States, its main security partner, and China, its main economic partner. And the potential for the United States and Japan to come together is not lost on Beijing.

Last week, China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in a phone call that “Japan should view China’s development with a more mentality. positive ”.

Before Wang’s remarks, Beijing criticized the joint US-Japan statement issued during Blinken and Austin’s visit to Tokyo. The statement raised concerns about Chinese behavior in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea that was “inconsistent with the existing international order.”

Beijing retaliated, saying the statement “maliciously attacks” China’s foreign policy and “blatantly interferes” in its internal affairs.

For Japan, “the balance between the United States and China requires at present a precise understanding of the intention and the scope of the American measures,” Wood of Control Risks said.

Thomas of Eurasia Group said Japan would stop before supporting the US position on human rights issues and policies aimed at selectively “decoupling” from the Chinese economy.

