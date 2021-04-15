Why Prince Harry’s visit to England is so special to Princess Eugenie





April 14, 2021-15:48 BST Prince Georgia Brown is currently quarantined at Frogmore Cottage, Princess Eugenie’s home, ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

Due to closure restrictions that prevented the family from being mixed, Princess Eugenie and the baby son of Jack Brooksbank, August, will rarely meet members of the royal family since their birth in February of this year. But Prince Harry changes it by flying to England on Saturday to attend the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Good morning! I understand that Harry, 36, stays at Frogmore Cottage, his and Meghan Markle’s British home, following the COVID-19 protocol. Therefore, Harry will be the first of Eugenie’s large family to meet his August baby.

Celebrating an important reunion, Princess Eugenie will also be one of the first members of the British royal family to meet Harry more than a year after he and Meghan retired from the royal family and moved to California with their son Archie.

Prince Harry is quarantined in his former home, Frogmore Cottage.

This event will be a special event for all of the Queen’s grandchildren, especially given the close ties, as revealed in the royal biography Finding Freedom. Eugenie often publicly supported her cousin on her Instagram account.

It is understood that the prince will follow strict COVID containment rules in the Windsor home ahead of his grandfather’s funeral. Due to loopholes in government regulations that allow international travelers to attend a loved one’s funeral (even in self-quarantine).

Baby Archie and Harry’s wife, Megan, remain in the United States for medical advice.

In order for Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave England and live in the United States, Princess Eugenie lives at Frogmore Cottage on Queen’s Windsor estate. Harry and Meghan kindly provided property to Eugenie and her husband to accommodate their growing family.

Assuming that the Queen’s granddaughter continues to stay at Frogmore Cottage when the August baby, baby August and Prince Harry’s son grow up, Archie will all share the same childhood home.

