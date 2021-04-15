Secured $2.85 million to increase revenue for UK startups, retail and hospitality SMEs





Based in London, Loke provides a sales and marketing platform for the hospitality and retail industry designed to predict and influence customer buying behavior to increase revenue.

2.85 million raised

The British company has now raised 2.85 million funds in a Series A round led by Guinness Asset Management. The company will use the funds to improve its products while expanding into new European markets.

Intuitive Marketing Platform

Co-founded by Matthew Khoury and Tom Booth, Loke’s intuitive marketing platform simplifies the automation of personalized customer journeys, rewards, and communications. This is achieved through a suite of digital sales and marketing tools powered by custom rewards and promotion engines.

Enhance the customer experience across touchpoints ranging from table to digital ordering, mobile payments, collection and delivery.

250% increase in revenue growth

Currently, the company’s clients include hundreds of other clients, from single-site businesses to groups with more than 200 locations, with Baskin Robbins, City Pub Group, Australian Venue Co, Ya Kun Kaya Toast, Shake Shack and Greene King. There is.

Operating successfully in the UK, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand, LOKE has experienced significant revenue growth of around 250% over the past fiscal year and a 283% increase in monthly trading volumes.

Hugo Vaux, Fund Manager at Guinness Asset Management, says: Guinness is excited to support LOKE during this exciting growth, expansion and product development period. LOKE has a unique data-driven loyalty offer that helps hospitality SMEs increase customer spending and retention rates. In particular, I was impressed by the management that has successfully driven the company and its proven track record of international expansion. We are very looking forward to working with them as they embark on the next stage of growth.

Matt Khoury, LOKEs’ co-Chief Executive Officer, says: Creating sustainability or revenue growth for operators isn’t just about ordering technology. Businesses must adapt to consumer trends to personalize customer experiences and allow new and improved ways for customers to pay and interact while learning the preferences and behaviors that influence them. This is what leading brands are doing, and what LOKE has made to enable small businesses to compete in a saturated market that gives them the tools they need to grow.

The popular delivery app model isn’t always sustainable for small businesses, putting too much financial pressure on owners who are already struggling to stay open during the COVID period. The LOKEs platform provides an alternative, allowing operators to regain control, reduce costs and provide a much better customer experience.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos