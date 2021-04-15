FIFA investigates Mexico’s anti-gay chant in Olympic qualifiers against the United States





6:48 p.m. ET

Eric Gomez, Mexican writer

A second disciplinary case has been commissioned by FIFA to investigate Mexico for anti-gay chants made by supporters during a CONCACAF Olympic qualifying match against the United States.

The announcement follows last month’s announcement by the governing body that it would review chants heard in the Mexico-Dominican Republic game.

– FIFA threatens sanctions against Mexico after anti-gay chant

“FIFA can confirm that we have opened disciplinary proceedings against the Mexican Football Federation following discriminatory incidents during the men’s Olympic qualifying match between Mexico and the United States on March 25, 2021,” a document read. sent by FIFA to ESPN Mexico.

Sanctions from FIFA’s first investigation into the use of vocals against the Dominican Republic have not been announced.

After a scuffle between US goalie David Ochoa and Mexican Alejandro Mayorga in the second half, anti-gay chant was heard moments later when Ochoa took a free kick. The chant has always been directed at goalkeepers returning to play with a goal kick, although it has appeared at other times in different deadball situations.

According to FIFA regulations, potential sanctions for Mexico range from a fine to exclusion from a tournament. Despite these potentially serious consequences, Mexican FA President Yon de Luisa is convinced El Tri will stay in Tokyo 2020 despite the FIFA investigation.

“It has nothing to do with [qualification]De Luisa said after FIFA announced its first investigation.

Despite minimizing the penalties, De Luisa was adamant about the need to eradicate singing.

“One thing is to support our team, to display our passion and our happiness and another thing is to belittle others. [by chanting],” he said.

The current disciplinary code used by FIFA to enact sanctions for discrimination has been in use since 2019, although the Mexican federation has been fined in the past for the repeated use of vocals by fans, whose history dates back to the turn of the century.

After beating the United States in the final match of the Olympic qualifying group stage, Mexico defeated Canada in the tournament semifinals to officially qualify for the Tokyo Games. They then defeated Honduras to win their fourth Under-23 title since 2004.

