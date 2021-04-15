



At the peak of the national blockade, a survey conducted by BAT for VELO revealed the UK’s best and worst smells, along with the most missed smells while staying safely at home.

The UK’s favorite smell turned out to be the smell of freshly baked bread (30%), but the smell the country missed the most during the closure period was the smell of the beach, with more than a quarter of survey respondents citing it the most. Missed smell. Even those living near the sea admitted that the residents of Brighton (27%) and Plymouth (30%) missed this smell the most.

The smells of our favorite foods and drinks make up 4 of the 10 most missed odors. Fresh bread baked in bakeries is the second most missed scent overall, and a quarter of the population is missing this scent it must be. The aroma of freshly ground coffee is the fifth missed odor during the containment period (13%). Similarly, 13% in England miss the smell of Sunday’s pub lunch and 12% miss the aroma of fried chips! Two very classic British food.

The beach isn’t the only outdoor smell the population has missed. The smell of the countryside and the smell of freshly cut grass were missed on the same scale (14%). It’s certainly the most missed outdoors while rock-down is at its peak!

When it comes to their favorite smells across the UK, freshly baked bread surpasses everything else in most parts of the country. However, in the northeast, the smell of fried bacon was the highest (27%). In Wales (28%), Yorkshire and Humber (29%) and East Midlands (29%), the aroma of fresh coffee is firmly established as a favorite aroma. Greater London recognized the vanilla scent as the most popular (25%), and the Northern Ireland as the chocolate scent (38%).

Looking at the different age groups, people aged 18-24 miss the sweetest thing in life above all else during the blockade. Vanilla (28%), chocolate (23%) and fresh donuts are in the highest odor (20%). Ages 25 to 34 were the only age groups (18%) who enjoyed the smell of freshly washed clothes, and 45 to 54 years old were the only scents that liked the smell of Sunday roast (20%). .

People over 55 are missing out on the finer things in life. What we can assume is to have a full English smell outside the garden, the top 5 in this age group combine these five prominent smells. Fresh bread (42%), fresh coffee (37%) fried bacon (29%), freshly cut grass (34%) and beach (26%).

VELO also surveyed the UK’s worst odors and, of course, widely agreed that vomiting was the worst (62%). In particular, 69% of women agree that vomiting is the worst smell, while men rated sewage as the worst (55%). Almost half (46%) in the UK pointed out that the smell of rotten milk is also definitely on this list, followed by body odors (45%) and public toilets (44%) that social distancing cannot solve.

Mia Kjaeras Birkenfeldt, VELO brand manager, said: When Britain entered and released the blockade, we all grew up to appreciate the little things in life, but we are missing even the smallest things in our normal life before the pandemic. Tasteful odors are very large receptors, and even a small odor can bring back many memories. That’s why Velo wanted to find out what was our favorite scent and what we missed the most while staying at home. It is interesting to see that you are missing the scent of the beach the most, and I am sure that everyone will be delighted with the opening of cafes and coffee shops again, and you can enjoy the aroma of fresh bread and coffee once again.

