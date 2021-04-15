US economy gathers momentum as consumers abandon winter blues, Fed says





(Reuters) – The US economy accelerated in early spring on growing consumer confidence, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said it was on track to stronger growth and hiring in the coming months.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, USA March 19, 2019. REUTERS / Leah Millis / File Photo

Economic activity between late February and early April was supported by an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and strong budget support, and the labor market has also improved with more people returning to work, a. the US central bank said in its latest beige book, a collection of anecdotes about the economy of its 12 regional districts.

The pace of hiring increased the most in manufacturing, construction, and recreation and hospitality.

Tourism reports were more optimistic, bolstered by a resumption in demand for leisure and travel activities that contacts attributed to spring break, an easing of restrictions linked to the pandemic, an increase in vaccinations and payments of recent stimulus, among other factors, according to the report.

Overall, the outlook has been more optimistic since the last report in March, the Fed said.

Hospitality contacts told the Atlanta Fed they had solid bookings for the rest of the spring and through the summer months and beyond, according to the report.

Among the most notable areas of improvement was tourism, with a number of districts showing signs that the sector hardest hit by the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year was on its feet.

Perhaps in no district has the tone of commentary on tourism been as improved as in New York.

Three months ago, New York Fed officials used the Beige Book to describe New York tourism as unusually weak. Wednesday’s report said tourism continued to grow, with air travel rising sharply and hotel occupancy rates ultimately rising above 50%.

This improvement appears to strengthen conditions in the region more generally. While most districts said the growth rate of their regional economies was moderate, the New York Fed said its economy grew at a steady pace for the first time during the pandemic, with widespread growth across all. sectors.

This happened despite an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, the New York Fed said. In addition, business contacts are increasingly optimistic about the short-term outlook.

The beige book changes tone

FOCUS ON SALARIES

Powell said this week that the economy was at an inflection point where growth and recruitment could accelerate in the coming months thanks to an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and a strong fiscal stimulus.

Speaking to the Economic Club of Washington on Wednesday, he reiterated his more optimistic outlook.

I think we’re entering a period of faster growth and higher job creation and that’s a good thing, said Powell. I would like to point out that there are still risks, in particular I would say the main risk is definitely another spike in cases maybe in one of the strains of the virus that may be more difficult to treat.

The United States added 916,000 jobs in March, the largest gain in seven months, according to data from the Department of Labor. And U.S. consumer prices rose at the fastest rate in more than 8-1 / 2 years in March as vaccinations and stimulus measures boosted economic activity, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday. .

Businesses in many Fed districts cited increasing cost pressures, with many contacts pointing to supply chain bottlenecks as the main culprit and saying these are expected to persist for at least the short term. , the Fed said in its report.

A Cleveland Fed contact warned, however, that imbalances driving up costs are unlikely to be resolved quickly. However, many expect supply chain challenges to dissipate later in the year, which will ease cost and pricing pressures, the report says.

Powell and other Fed officials, however, say the brighter economic outlook and brief period of rising inflation will not affect monetary policy and that the central bank will maintain its support until the end of the month. crisis. The U.S. economy is still 8.4 million jobs below its pre-pandemic levels.

Policymakers agreed last month to keep interest rates close to zero and to continue buying $ 120 billion a month in bonds until there is substantial further progress towards federal government targets. in employment and inflation. Fed officials will meet again in two weeks for their next policy-making meeting.

Wednesday’s report highlighted the strategies some companies are considering when reopening, increasing capacity and attempting to recruit workers. A staffing services company told the Cleveland Fed that pay had first become a top priority for job seekers.

Several contacts with the workforce have suggested employers may delay wage increases in hopes of a surge in newly vaccinated job seekers, the Minneapolis Fed reported: Why start raising wages then that a lot of manpower could come back?

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte, Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider; Edited by Paul Simao

