Red states on US electoral map behind on vaccinations





SAVANNAH, Georgia – With coronavirus gunfire now in the arms of nearly half of adults in America, the areas of the United States that excel and those that struggle with vaccinations are starting to resemble the political map of nations: deeply divided between the red and blue states.

Across the street is New Hampshire, where 65% of the population aged 18 and over has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just behind New Mexico, Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts at 55% or more. All have a history of Democratic voting and have supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, at the bottom are five states where less than 40% have rolled up their sleeves for a shot. Four of them Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Tennessee skinny Republicans and voted for Donald Trump last fall. The fifth is Georgia, which has a Republican governor and supported the GOP presidential candidates for nearly three decades before strongly supporting Biden.

The pattern emerges: Americans in blue states than skinny Democrats appear to be getting vaccinated at more robust rates, while those in red Republican states appear more hesitant.

We can draw the conclusion that the Red States and the voters who voted for Trump are going to be more difficult to vaccinate because we have very good survey data to back it up, ”said Professor Dr. Howard Forman. public health and management at Yale. Medicine School.

A poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they would likely or definitely not be vaccinated, compared to 12% of Democrats. Likewise, a third of rural Americans said they were in favor of the vaccination, while less than a quarter of people living in cities and suburbs shared this reluctance.

Forman warned that in most U.S. states, which receive vaccine shipments based on population, demand for the vaccine still exceeds supply. So it’s hard to know how many people resist until everyone who wants the hits gets them. But if states soon begin to see a significant number of unfilled appointments with many people still unvaccinated, he said the consequences could be serious.

We could see large epidemics for a long time, Forman said. It will determine if we are getting back to normal in some cases.

Previous AP-NORC polls have shown that more Republicans than Democrats say the government has exaggerated the threat posed by the virus. Republicans were also more opposed to the restrictions and the wearing of masks.

The CDC reports that nearly 121 million American adults or 47% of the American adult population have received at least one vaccine against the coronavirus. California, the largest blue state in the country, is slightly ahead of this pace, at 50%. The largest red state, Texas, is less than 44% behind.

How quickly states vaccinate doesn’t always match how they vote.

Deep red South Dakota ranks among the most prosperous states, with 54% of its population getting injected. Among the blue states, Nevada lags furthest behind the United States at less than 44%, followed by Oregon and Michigan at 45% each.

New Hampshire, which leads the country in adult immunization, has a Republican governor and a GOP-controlled legislature. However, Democrats occupy all of its seats in Congress, and the state has consistently been a Democrat in every presidential election since 2008.

West Virginia, where Trump won 66% of the vote last year, has become an early success in the vaccine rollout as the first U.S. state to cover all nursing homes. But while Republican Gov. Jim Justice has remained a vaccine cheerleader, West Virginia now lags the United States overall with less than 42% of its population receiving at least one dose.

Among those who say they do not get the vaccine is Martha Brown, 58. Sitting outside her apartment complex in Charleston, West Virginia, Brown said she was worried about having a bad reaction after a flu shot last year left her with symptoms colds.

I’m fine without it, Brown said. I wear my mask all the time.

Experts said it was too early to say whether stopping injections of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will increase reluctance to get the vaccine. Government scientists are investigating reports of unusual blood clots in six women who received the vaccine.

If the issue is resolved quickly and it is deemed safe to resume injecting Johnson & Johnson, there should be little impact on public confidence, said Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers . She hopes the answer itself assures people that the system is working.

It’s really important to understand how closely we monitor everyone receiving the vaccine for potential issues, Hannan said. We have systems in place to connect the dots. “

In a Chicago suburb, Jennifer Rockwood was preparing to be shot at Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday morning when she heard about the recommended break. She canceled her appointment after waiting months to get the vaccine.

Did that leave me hesitating? Yes, says Rockwood, 49. But I was immediately back at my kitchen counter, opening the laptop again and seeing what I could do to program another.

She made an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

Trump publicly urged Americans to get vaccinated, but also received his own injections secretly, not revealing them until after he left office. As president, he has spent much of the pandemic downplaying the dangers of the virus, even after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Some Republican governors have also kept their own vaccinations silent.

In Florida, where about 44% of the population received at least one vaccine, it was not revealed that GOP Governor Ron DeSantis received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine until a journalist questions the spokesperson for the governor a few days later. Many other US governors have taken their photos on camera or held press conferences around them in an attempt to assure people that vaccines are safe.

The Democratic governor of Kentucky, a state voting for Trump, is trying to persuade more people to get tricked by promising to lift restrictions on the pandemic when vaccination rates improve. About 1.6 million people in Kentucky have received at least one dose, a rate equal to the United States as a whole.

Gov. Andy Beshear said on Monday he would lift capacity restrictions on restaurants, retail stores, concert halls and other businesses once Kentucky reaches 2.5 million people who have had strokes. fire.

“Each individual choice can bring us closer to that normalcy we’ve been looking for,” Beshear said.

Writers AP Cuneyt Dil in Charleston, West Virginia, and Sophia Eppolito in Salt Lake City contributed.

