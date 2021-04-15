U.S. oil demand accelerates as economic expansion accelerates





Oil tankers anchored in the Pacific Ocean off Long Beach, California.

Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg

Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg

The US economy is coming out of a year of largely lockdowns and it’s showing in the oil market.

A moving average of gasoline demand in the United States has reached its highest level since August, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. Refineries nationwide have been processing the most crude oil for more than a year just after the pandemic began, as they produce more fuel for the next wave of summer travel. At the same time, crude supplies fell the most in two months, bringing national stocks to their lowest levels since late February.

The data supports the recovery of the oil market a year after the pandemic caused a historic crash in demand. Gasoline demand led the comeback, with more gains in diesel and jet fuel needed to provide a solid footing for markets after the pandemic crisis. West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped more than 5% on Wednesday and broke the narrow trading range they had been stuck in since mid-March.

New York toll traffic at seven-year high as travel to the United States rebounds

The oil rally comes during a period of faster economic expansion, as quoted in a speech Wednesday by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Gasoline prices have averaged around $ 2.86 per gallon this spring amid forecasts, they are expected to hit $ 3 per gallon this year for the first time since 2014.

Rigorous supply management by refiners has helped to maintain the balance. Only 300,000 barrels of gasoline were added to storage last week, even with more production. Inventories are about 28 million barrels lower than they were a year ago.

“These numbers are pretty constructive for gasoline,” said Houston oil analyst Andy Lipow. “We’re heading into what looks like a decent summer driving season, with Americans being held back by their desire to hit the road.”

Driving roars back in US, fueling gasoline for 7-year high

To be sure, the market still has a long way to go for a full recovery, with gasoline demand standing at 8.8 million barrels per day compared to 9.4 million barrels in April 2019.

– With the help of Catarina Saraiva

