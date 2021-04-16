Tesco shares fall as profits hit by Covid costs





Top news: Tesco profits decline despite surge in sales

Tesco said that sales surged as stores continued to open and online shopping began, but profits were hurt as it set a one-off fee to adapt to difficult conditions and fell further by repayment of government support.

This year, revenues increased by more than 7% from £49.9 billion to £53.4 billion. Tesco said it performed particularly well over the year after the UK gained market share and secured customers from’all major competitors’, and online sales increased by 77%. It currently offers 1.5 million shipping slots per week.

Tesco reported that its headline figures (adjusted retail operating income) fell 15% year-on-year to £1.99 billion, allowing supermarkets to repay £558 million in business interest rate easing and costing £892 million worth of Covid-19. I said it was a fairly resilient result considering what I booked. . Excluding repayments, profits actually increased by 11%.

Overall adjusted operating income was £1.81 billion, slightly below analyst estimates of £1.85 billion. The reported pre-tax profit declined from £1.22 billion to £825 million, far less than £1.17 billion predicted by analysts.

Tesco will pay a dividend of 9.15 pence for the year while retaining the previous year’s payout.

The company said it was’well-prepared’ for the current fiscal year and expects to report a’strong improvement’ in profitability despite the fact that transactions are likely to be uncertain as the country moves out of closure.

‘The pandemic is not over yet, but we are in a good position to build momentum for our business. We have strengthened our brand, increased customer satisfaction, and improved value perception. We’ve doubled the size of our online business and are building a digital customer platform with Clubcard.

‘Our decision to protect and maintain this year’s dividends demonstrates our commitment to shareholders. We believe that by continuing to focus on the value, loyalty and convenience of our customers backed by strong capital discipline, we can create significant additional value for them and all stakeholders in our business.

Where’s next in Tesco’s stock price?

Tesco fell along the uptrend line dating back to early March.

Prices also fell through 50 and 200 EMAs as bearish signals. The RSI also fell solidly into the bearish area, but remains above the oversold line of 30, suggesting that there may be more downtrends.

Tesco’s share price is trading at -3.6% at the time of writing and is trading at a day low of 223. The support line can be seen at a low of 220 on February 23, and an annual low of 217. Breaking below this level could open the door to a deeper sell towards 212.

Conversely, you can see a strong resistance at 230. This is the confluence of 50 and 200 EMAs and the uptrend line support turned into resistance. This can be a hard nut to break, but you’ll have to try again to resume the uptrend.

EasyJet prepares’ready’ for summer vacation

Low-cost airline easyJet is “encouraging” how quickly the UK is rolling out the coronavirus vaccine and is seeing better-than-expected results while believing that Europe will speed up allowing people to go on vacation again. The first half of the fiscal year.

The airline had an 89% reduction in passenger count over the six months until the end of March 2021, as travel was restricted due to pandemic and closure restrictions. As a result, ticket revenue was down 91% to £165 million, and incidental revenue from additional revenue was down 87% to £70 million.

The company is projecting a pretax loss of between £690 million and £730 million in the first half, which is slightly better than analysts predicted.

The company warned that it used up 470 million pounds in cash in the second quarter, which is slightly better than 480 million pounds lost in the first quarter. EasyJet has a liquidity of £2.9 billion after raising an additional £5.5 billion in funding since the pandemic began, which will be enough to sustain it until the travel industry resumes.

The effectiveness of the cost reduction program will support increased profits and reduce seasonality in the future. Our dose estimates were accurate and disciplined across the epidemic, allowing for strong cost control. We’ve minimized cash burnout by focusing on cash-generating flights during the winter season, and Q2 cash burnout is better than the guidelines.

EasyJet expects to operate at 20% of the previous year’s capacity in the third quarter of the fiscal year, which increased from 14% in February, hoping that capacity could grow steadily from May.

“We welcome the British government’s confirmation that international travel will resume as planned in mid-May,” said CEO Johan Lundgren.

‘We continue to closely monitor the situation across Europe, and as vaccination programs accelerate, most countries plan to resume large-scale flights in May. You have operational flexibility to quickly increase your flights and add destinations to meet demand. The easyJet is ready to resume flights and looks forward to getting ready for ramp-ups and reuniting people with their families or reboarding on leisure and business flights. As a result, we are in a good position for recovery this summer and beyond. ‘Said the CEO.

The company is expected to announce interim results on May 20th.

EasyJet stock was 952.0, up 2.1% on initial trading.

UK regulator approves merger of Virgin and O2

The UK’s Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) has tentatively approved a £31 billion proposal for a merger between Virgin Media and Virgin Mobile and O2, saying it will not lead to higher prices or lower services.

Regulators were investigating whether this combination would have a negative impact on the wholesale telecom market, such as Virgin supplying leased lines to companies like Vodafone and Three, while O2’s network is used by other providers like Sky. CMA was not interested in the retail market as Virgin Mobile is a relatively small player in the market.

The CMA said concerns about the wholesale market have now subsided. He said there was little room for a deal to raise prices for consumers and there was a lot of competition in wholesale markets like BT.

Martin Coleman, chairman of the CMA panel who conducted the investigation, said, “Considering the possible impact of this deal on the UK, the merger had to be scrutinized.

“A thorough analysis of the evidence gathered in the Phase 2 investigation showed that this transaction would not lead to higher prices or lower quality of mobile services. In other words, customers should continue to benefit from strong competition,” he added.

Virgin is owned by Liberty Global and O2 is part of Telefonica. The two companies said they would close the deal by the middle of this year.

BT Group shares fell 1.2% from initial trading to 148.93, while Vodafone shares fell 1.2% to 132.86.

Foxtons report strong overall growth in early 2021.

The Foxtons Group said it enjoyed’sometimes best first-quarter deal’ in the first three months of 2021, fueled by strong organic growth and high expectations due to the largest acquisition ever.

Overall revenue increased from £23 million to £28.5 million, up 24% year over year. Sales increased 6% to £14.8 million, and sales revenue increased 60% to £11.4 million as increased sales volume offset price pressures. Mortgage brokerage revenue increased 20% to £2.3 million.

A London real estate agent bought Douglas & Gordon during this period, and has donated £1 million lettings and £800,000 sales since the acquisition. “The biggest acquisition in our history, Douglas & Gordon,” said Nick Burden, Chief Executive Officer, “The acquisition of Douglas & Gordon represents the acceleration of the group’s strategy and is a business with significant potential.

Foxtons also decided to invest £3 million in another company called Boomin after the end of the quarter. Boomin is an online property site that helps people rent and buy, and it also acts as a Pinterest-style platform that helps people find inspiration for decor and style.

“Strong trading momentum is expected to continue through the second quarter,” Budden said. “With tight cost controls, we are confident that our first half operating profit will be much higher than last year,” Budden said.

Foxtons stock was 68.1, up 1.6% on initial trading.

Anglo Pacific Group hits by falling commodity prices

The Anglo-Pacific Group said its portfolio was hit hard by falling raw material prices last year, and it posted a deficit as it announced a new dividend policy that would allow shareholders to turn their heads.

The company, which invests in mining companies and projects to generate royalties and revenue streams, said that while most of its operations were not affected by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, a steep drop in commodity prices would affect earnings. The company’s portfolio was only £37 million, down from £59.5 million a year earlier.

Adjusted operating income halved from £44.8 million to £22.1 million, and a massive depreciation in the value of coal assets resulted in pre-tax losses of £27.2 million from £37.6 million in 2019.

However, the Anglo Pacific Group said it is maintaining its dividend this year at 9.0 pence per share. However, it was revealed that the approach to future dividends will be different by paying a dividend of 1.75p per quarter and determining the final dividend according to the year.

The Anglo-Pacific Group said it was positive about the immediate future in hopes that commodity prices will be backed by the government’s efforts to bring it back to a better state from the pandemic. The addition of the Canadian Voisey Bay mine, which was recently acquired for $250 million, will have a notable impact this year.

‘Anglo Pacific is a very different business than what I reported 12 months ago. With the acquisition of Voisey’s Bay Cobalt Stream, we have fundamentally rearranged our portfolio of materials essential to providing clean energy for the future, allowing the group to proactively replace Kestrel revenues. This can be seen immediately on the balance sheet, where these materials now account for more than 60% of royalties and streaming assets. ‘Said CEO Julian Treger.

Anglo Pacific Group’s shares fell 2.1% on initial trading to 132.5.

