Cruise Line CEOs Urge White House Covid Team on US Crossings





The Royal Caribbeans Navigator of the Sea cruise ship is docked at PortMiami on March 2, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

In a meeting with the White House Covid Response Team and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CEOs of Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean advocated for replacing the phased approach government for departures from U.S. ports and creating a clear roadmap that allows shipping to resume this summer, sources in the room told CNBC.

Earlier this month, the CDC updated its conditional navigation control framework. However, the agency has not yet specified a date for operators to resume navigation from US ports.

At Monday’s virtual meeting, CEOs argued to U.S. health officials that by requiring vaccinations and negative Covid tests for everyone on board, passengers could navigate safely, the sources said. One participant, who did not want to be identified, described the meeting as “encouraging”.

A spokesperson for the Cruise Lines International Association business group told CNBC: “For the first time, industry leaders were able to highlight the unique ability of the cruise line community to implement and closely manage health protocols that include rigorous screening, testing, prevention, detection, monitoring and response procedures in a highly controlled environment throughout the cruise experience. ”

The timing of this week’s meeting comes as communications between cruise lines and U.S. health officials have been strained and politicians on both sides have also lobbied.

On Thursday afternoon, Norwegian Cruise Line reiterated its request to the CDC to allow the company to resume cruising from U.S. ports on July 4. “I am still awaiting further discussions with the CDC and respectfully request a prompt response to my written proposal to restart the cruise in July, which will allow us to join the US national reopening,” said CEO Frank Del Rio in the communicated.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., And Representative Doris Matsui, D-Calif., Said in a statement Thursday that they had sent a letter to CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky urging him to maintain the navigation order.

On Tuesday, the senses Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of the Florida GOPs, as well as Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, announced a bill to bypass the current CDC framework to bring cruise lines back to sea. Florida and Alaska’s economies are feeling the impact after more than a year without cruises. The cruise was discussed later Tuesday during the first hearing of a new Senate subcommittee on travel and tourism.

Florida Governor Ron DeSanti announced last week that the state would take legal action against the CDC, demanding that cruise ships be allowed to resume navigation immediately.

A former travel official told CNBC that cruise lines are not given priority in the wake of what happened in March 2020, when several cruise ships were left stranded at sea while ports did not hold them. not let in.

CNBC has contacted the CDC and the White House for comment and has not received a response.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos