Should Investors Resume Trade in the UK?





There was a scene of jubilation this week as lockdown restrictions eased in the UK. Shoppers lined up to receive discounts at Primark. The pub beer garden is now solidly booked for weeks and restaurant meals are back on the menu. As long as you are satisfied with wearing a coat and thermos.

The Office of Government Budget Accountability estimates that approximately £180 billion of “forced savings”, which is equivalent to nearly 10% of UK GDP, has been blocked. The idea of ​​the big chunks spent as the economy opens up is a sweet outlook for investors looking at UK stocks, but economists disagree on how much a “coiled spring” could rebound.

Best Investment of the Week? Undoubtedly the 8 pounds (drinking with gloves) that I spent on fig negroni outside my favorite restaurant. It’s fantastic like this, but I’m afraid this taste of freedom won’t last long. A new wave of blockades in Europe, millions of dollars in the UK are still still and there is a lot of downside risk due to concerns about Brexit.

Nonetheless, UK equity funds, tracked by the Investment Association, have had the largest returns in all fund categories since November. The total return is about 30%. This is a major reversal from the poor performance over the past three years.

Many private investors in the UK would not have enjoyed the rebound. According to recent IA figures, investors sold an additional £1 billion in UK equity funds in February after withdrawing £18 billion after the 2016 referendum. Most of that money went into global funds, but analysts now argue that some rebalancing may be necessary.

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at investment platform AJ Bell, said, “After years of soaring for global growth funds, some investors may be underexposed to the UK, value and circulating spheres of the market.

Early evidence from the Isa season shows that sentiment for the UK is slowly changing, and the number of investors willing to participate in the UK’s reopening is increasing.

I slowly emphasize the words. Brokers’ list of most popular investments still strongly favor global funds and big tech, but the UK’s recovery is emerging.

recommendation

British Airways’ parent company, International Consolidated Airlines, was the UK-listed stock that AJ Bell’s Isa investors bought the most in March, and is the highest performing FTSE 100 stock since November last year as expectations for a return to overseas travel grew.

Cineworld, Unilever and Rolls-Royce were also in the top 10, with investors betting that their potential customers will grow as lockdown eases. Khalaf said pub companies such as JD Wetherspoon and cruise operator Carnival are also benefiting from signs of increased demand as the economy opens up.

The only UK fund to rank in the top 10 for AJ Bell was Jupiter UK Special Situations, which includes Aviva, Nat West and B&Q owner Kingfisher. The lockdown DIY boom has made Kingfisher one of the best performing FTSE 100 retail stocks in the past year. Shares rose 123%, more than double that of online grocery store Ocado.

A similar trend has been demonstrated with Hargreaves Lansdown, the UK’s largest retail platform. Investors looking for an easy and inexpensive way to recover in the UK have purchased HSBC’s FTSE 250 tracker. A far more domestically-focused index than the FTSE 100, the index has been among the top 10 most bought funds by Hargreaves since March.

The only other UK funds that can be cut are the technology-focused fund, Marlborough UK Micro-cap Growth Fund, with top holdings including S4Capital, a digital advertising agency founded by Sir Martin Sorrell, and Gamesys, an online gaming company such as: A £2 billion merger has been agreed with US casino operator Bally.

“There is a misconception that there are no tech companies in the UK, but there is a load on the small side of the market,” said Nicholas Hyett, a stock analyst at Hargreaves.

The epidemic has certainly focused investors’ minds on the technology, which has been proven in the remarkable performance of some UK-listed stocks over the past 12 months.

It’s painful to say that, but the online gambling group was an excellent winner in the 12-month blockade. Entain (the new name for GVC Holdings) was the strongest gain last year, up 138% from the FTSE 100, while Flutter, which owns Paddy Power and Betfair, rose 94%.

At FTSE 250, 888 Holdings rose more than 200% last year, and spread betting company CMC Markets rose 138% (as many FT readers have previously mentioned, stocks were better bets than risky CFDs. It’s a peddler for gung-ho punters. Change).

Similar to revisiting a British pub, British stock investors may be full of optimism, but there are suspicions that it will rain.

However, online white goods retailer AO World achieved the best performance of the FTSE 250 last year, up more than 400% with the epidemic reaching 2 million new customers. If you have this in your portfolio, you can afford to blow $5,000 into a top-of-the-line LG Signature wine cooler.

Similar to revisiting British pubs, investors in British stocks may be full of optimism, but there are doubts that it will eventually rain.

If you dig into the valuations of individual stocks, you can see that a lot of the expected profits are already on the price. Now the question for stock selectors is whether the resumption will reverse some of this locking trend or will it expand into the future as consumer behavior changes permanently.

However, there is one FTSE 250 stock group that hasn’t seen much of a “freedom rebound” yet. It is a UK Reits (Real Estate Investment Trust) specializing in London office development.

Commuters returning to the office tend to keep investors from backing down, but people on the Zoom currency are seeing more evidence lately.

In a survey this month, Jefferies’ real estate analysts asked, “Would you like to return to the office immediately if allowed?” ‘Yes’ from 57% of UK respondents.

Both the London office-centric Reits Derwent London and Great Portland Estates are trading at a 13% discount on their net asset value (NAV). It may seem expensive compared to retail Reits’ yawn discount, but Jefferies’ real estate analyst Mike Prew penciled the NAV upgrade as the market improved and the purchase rating for both stocks increased.

The property sharing had a terrible time due to the epidemic. Thank you for making money on the last remaining Reit of the Isa portfolio before the March blockade went into effect, but rent collection levels are rising and new tenants are leasing space (TikTok has rented a six-story office building in Farringdon. last month).

In the end, investors who want to seduce the “long” when returning to the office undoubtedly need a little patience. However, Reits has to distribute 90% of its taxable income to investors, so there is at least a dividend while waiting.

Claer Barrett is FT’s Consumer Editor and Financial Commentator for Eddie Mair’s LBC Drive Time Show. 4-7 pm on weekdays: [email protected]; Twitter @Claerb; Instagram @Claerb

