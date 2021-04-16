Partnerships are vital for the US military and security challenges in Europe> US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE> Department of Defense News





American partnerships and alliances are essential in combating unwanted actions by adversaries, such as those resulting from Russian aggression, two senior defense officials told the House Armed Services Committee today.

The United States today informed the Russian government of its intention to hold Russia responsible for a pattern of malicious behavior that includes efforts to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election; the compromise of SolarWinds software by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service; and the efforts of the main intelligence directorate to encourage attacks on US and coalition personnel in Afghanistan, said Laura K. Cooper, assistant deputy secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia.

“The President is taking firm and swift action with tailored responses to provide a clear signal of our unescalated resolve,” she said.

The United States must continue to play an active role in the region by maintaining a ready and capable force, investing in NATO, and promoting a network of like-minded allies and partners.

Laura K. Cooper, Deputy Under Secretary for Defense, Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia

Cooper appeared before the committee with Air Force General Tod D. Wolters, commander of US European Command, to discuss national security challenges and the position of the US force in the area of ​​operation of the United States. US European Command.

Russia’s aggression in eastern Ukraine and its destabilizing behavior are examples of the increasingly difficult international security situation, Cooper said.

“The United States is increasingly concerned about the strengthening of Russia’s military forces along the Ukrainian border and in occupied Crimea,” she told committee members. “Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014.” She added that the Defense Department will continue to support Ukraine’s long-term defense capacity and provide security assistance so that the country can defend itself more effectively against Russian aggression.

“To compete in this new landscape, [DOD] responds to the call for the provisional strategic direction of national security and engages our transatlantic friends with renewed vigor, reclaiming our place in international institutions and revitalizing America’s unparalleled network of allies and partners, ”said Cooper said.

To meet the security challenges of the NATO alliance, the DOD will continue to work with allies to reinvigorate and equitably modernize the shared responsibilities and investments of the alliance, increase the speed of Allied decision-making and improve the military mobility across Europe to improve collective readiness, she said.

Deterrence requires credible, forward-deployed, conventional forces to strengthen the alliance’s deterrence and defense posture to prevent Russian aggression, and Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III is leading a review overall DOD-wide posture to better align U.S. overseas forces’ presence with presidential national security priorities, Cooper said.

“Our goal is to ensure the sustainability of our vast and deep network of alliances and partnerships,” she said. “The United States must continue to play an active role in the region by maintaining a ready and capable force, investing in NATO and promoting a network of like-minded allies and partners.

“We are working closely with our allies and partners to meet the ever-changing challenges posed by our adversaries to ensure peace and protect our interests abroad,” Wolters said.

NATO remains the strategic center of gravity and the foundation for deterrence and insurance in Europe, he said. “All we do is generate peace: we compete to win, we deter and, if deterrence fails, we are ready to respond to aggression with the full weight of the Transatlantic Alliance.”

The United States’ relationship with European allies and partners remains a key strategic advantage, and we must defend it, Wolters said.

“The success and war of the 21st century require that we embrace competition and all its associated activities below the level of armed conflict. It is, in fact, as essential as the preparations for crisis or conflict themselves. We are in an era of strategic competition and we are winning in this area. It is about ensuring that strategic competition does not turn into global conflict. “

This summer, when Eucom conducts its Defender Series exercises, allies and partners from all fields of warfare will demonstrate their ability to “lift and move” massive forces over vast swathes of land at a speed and scale to the eastern outskirts of the European continent, Wolters mentioned.

“Our current security position is strong, but contested, as evidenced by activities in Ukraine,” he said. “We have a credible combat capability in all areas – air, land, sea, space and cyber. We will maintain and work to refine this capability to deter our adversaries.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos