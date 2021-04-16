Britain-Palestine relations reach a’low point’





Palestine Ramallah

Britain’s Palestinian relations have reached a “low point” following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that Britain opposes the International Criminal Court’s decision to investigate Israel, the British Embassy in Palestine said Thursday.

In a letter to a British conservative Israeli friend group, Johnson said his government had “respect for independence” in the courts, but opposed this particular investigation of Israel.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged the British government to respect the independence and integrity of the International Criminal Court in response to the British Prime Minister’s comments on the ICC’s # Palestinian investigation. room

— Palestine of England (@PalMissionUK) April 15, 2021

“This investigation gives the impression that it is a partial and prejudiced attack on British friends and allies,” he added in the letter.

The Palestinian Consulate explained in a statement posted on its website that it was “sorry to be”.

This is a contradiction between international law and previous British policy.

“The UK now believes Israel is above the law. There are no other interpretations of the statements that give Israel the catheters,” the mission stressed.

The announcement added that it marked a low point of diplomatic relations and weakened British credit on the international arena.

The ICC launched a formal investigation into atrocities in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza last month. It will cover the 2014 War of Gaza, the 2018 Gaza border conflict, and the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Hundreds of Israelis, including soldiers and high-ranking politicians, are at risk of prosecution for investigations.

Johnson said in his letter that “Israel is not a party to the Roman decree that established the courts, and Palestine is not a sovereign state, so the ICC has no jurisdiction to investigate.”

“When Mr. Johnson disputes this, he disputes the court’s legitimacy. Moreover, he contradicts British policy, which makes it clear that the agreement is a violation of international law and thus is a war crime,” the statement of the Palestinian mission.

The statement added that Israel has no incentive to comply with international law if it is not responsible for its actions, and that there is no basis for a rule-based global order if “friends and allies” are exempt from international law.

The Palestinian Delegation said Britain has an opportunity to become an important and positive mediator to ensure lasting peace under international law, and that it has a historical responsibility to the Palestinian people who initially played a major role in causing the problem. Place.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a subset of the news articles available to subscribers by the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS) in a summarized form. Contact us for subscription options.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos