Canada can continue to return asylum seekers to the United States, court rules





A Canadian court has ruled that asylum seekers arriving in Canada at official border crossings can be returned to the United States, overturning an earlier ruling that ruled the practice against Canadian law.

Thursday’s decision has broad implications for the United States and Canada in how officials will treat those approaching the Canadian border through the United States and from third countries, like the wave of claimants. asylum seekers from Haiti and Nigeria who entered Canada by land in 2017-18. Under a 2020 decision, which had not yet entered into force, Canada would have been obliged to allow these people to enter the country. official border crossings, where they would have had the opportunity to lodge their asylum claims in Canada.

Latest ruling means Canada can continue to return asylum seekers to the United States

The appeals court said last year’s ruling was wrong because there was not enough evidence in a case that had constitutional repercussions. The lower court, he said, relied too heavily on anecdotes, selected evidence and media reports.

Refugee and human rights groups have argued that Canada is violating the rights of asylum seekers by sending them back to the United States, where they risked imprisonment and deportation to their country original, which could endanger their safety.

Thursday’s court ruling deals with a pact known as the Safe Third Country Agreement, which was signed by Canada and the United States in 2002 and requires asylum seekers to submit their protection claims in the safe country they first enter. The Canadian government has said it regularly reviews its designation of the United States as a safe country, although it does not release the details of those assessments.

The case, which was first filed in 2017, has gained attention in recent years due to a sharp increase in the number of asylum seekers who entered Canada from the United States on foot. during the Trump administration. Those who entered the country during this period did so primarily at an unofficial border crossing between New York State and the Canadian province of Quebec where the Safe Third Country Agreement does not apply and they have generally been able to make asylum claims in Canada. This unofficial route was cut off last year when the government tightened border restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any challenge could pave the way for the Supreme Court of Canada to deliver a historic decision on asylum policy.

Last summer, the Federal Court of Canada ruled that the designation of the United States as a safe third country violated asylum seekers’ right to liberty and security under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He said those returned to the United States by Canadian officials were being held there as a punishment and risked deportation to a dangerous situation.

The Federal Court of Appeal disagreed. He said systemic conclusions have been drawn about the treatment of asylum seekers in the United States based on individual incidents. While there is evidence of cases of unsanitary treatment, he said, there was no evidence that could support the conclusion that the treatment of returnees in the United States at the Canada-United States border shocks the consciousness.

The Canadian Council for Refugees, one of three advocacy groups that launched the court challenge, said it was disappointed with Thursday’s decision.

Our organizations have spent years meeting this challenge, said Janet Dench, the board’s CEO.

Ms Dench said council and other groups involved in the case have yet to decide whether to seek the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

According to a statement by Canada’s ministers of immigration and public safety, the Safe Third Country Agreement has served Canada well and keeps the border well managed.

The United States, meanwhile, faces a wave of migrants on the border with Mexico, which creates significant political and political challenges for President Biden. Single adults are being sent back to Mexico under a public health law implemented by former President Donald Trump and maintained by Mr Biden. Unaccompanied children and some families are released in the United States while their asylum claims are processed.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to a request for comment on the Canadian court’s decision.

—Paul Vieira contributed to this article.

Appeared in the print edition of April 16, 2021 under the title “Canadian Court Issues Key Ruling on Asylum”.

