Prince Phillips funeral sign that changes the time of the British royal family





Neither government advice nor royal appeals could stop the wave of good people heading to Windsor Castle to plant flowers for Queen Elizabeth ahead of her husband Prince Philip’s funeral this Saturday.

For his loyal supporters, there remains an almost religious element in his dedication to the royal family, including the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last Friday at the age of 99, and there is something like a caricature in the media until the tribute pours out to portray him. week.

“We thought it was important to show respect to our children and make sure they know how much he meant to everyone,” said Dave White, an IT consultant at Sidcup in London, painted by his five-year-old daughter Ella. Condolence card for the queen. “The royal family is something really special we have in this country,” he said.

Ella White holding a condolence card for the queen © Charlie Bibby/FT

Prince Philip’s death came at a difficult time for all of his family members, for the entire nation to emerge as an explosive TV interview and a tentative appearance in the United States last month of his grandson Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s voluntary exile in the United States last month. From the ruins of the coronavirus to a new future outside the EU.

“There are oppressed feelings that come out of this critical moment. Trendy metropolitan communities are skeptical of monarchy and skeptical of Brexit, but they can be irrelevant to the sentiment of the country as a whole. . . Said Vernon Bogdanor, professor of history at King’s College London.

Officially ongoing national mourning has been muted due to the constant constraints of the epidemic. This week it was possible to reopen the bar outdoors and in Windsor there were people drinking at the Duke. However, the funeral itself will be reduced.

News crews from all over the world air on Windsor seven days a week. © Charlie Bibby / FT

The TV crew has been pushing the gates of the castle for days in hopes that something can happen or someone important can arrive. But it didn’t do anything and nobody did it.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place for the rally, only 30 members of the majority of the family will attend the event on Saturday at the St. George’s Chapel. None of them will be able to sing, all will be masked and the queen will sit alone.

“It is very sad. But there will still be a lot of people coming to Windsor on Saturday,” said Kathy Lathlieff, a retired accountant from Sutton in Surrey. He wanted her potted roses to head to the royal flower bed. She also traveled to London in 1997 for the funeral of Princess Diana of Wales, which tells a very different moment in the relationship between Britain and the British royal family, watched by over 2.5 billion people around the world.

However, everyone also felt that the death of Prince Philip should accelerate the modernization of the monarchy. Sarah Moore, a school administrator who runs the Duke of Edinburgh awards for outdoor activities at her school in Surrey, said he was inspired by the love and support he always showed to the queen.

Sarah Moore, Left and Jayne Shelton © Charlie Bibby/FT

But she felt it was time for the royal family to decline. It was virtually what could happen with Prince Philip’s death, Prince Harry’s decision to retire from the royal mission, and the dismissal of Prince Andrew from the front lines as a result of his friendship with a disgraced man. Big financier and prostitute Jeffrey Epstein. The prince denies any wrongdoing.

“We have to face the facts and accept the fact that not everyone is a royalist,” Sarah said. Her friend Jayne Shelton, a retired local official, added: “There is no longer the respect that parents and grandparents had. We are struggling to get our children to understand the royal family.”

The intergenerational gap, along with polls showing young Britons less attached to the royal family, may have contributed to the reaction to TV reports of the Duke’s death. After turning a program scheduled last Friday into a tribute for 24 hours, the BBC has received 109,741 complaints from the public, the highest number in broadcaster history.

“His life was a big life and it is worth celebrating. He has been at the center of public life for more than 70 years, but we don’t have to go outboard,” said former Labor lawmaker Chris Merlin, who tweeted describing the BBC’s coverage as “North Korea.”

Robert Lacey, a historical consultant for the Netflix series about the royal family The Crown, has agreed that some reports have surpassed the top. But he did not see it as evidence of a major division.

However, he pointed to the intergenerational gap that brought rapid relief by reflection on Prince Philip’s death and weeks ago of the uproar over his grandson’s public discontent.

“Prince Philip was as hard to understand as the queen in other ways. There was a mystery behind a hail colleague I met. It was a very valuable tool that the monarchy lost,” he said.

Despite the Covid-19 restrictions, the crowd still gathers at Windsor this week to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. © Charlie Bibby / FT

Another close watcher of the royal family, Clive Irving, pointed to the surge in nationalism when the Queen first ascended to the throne, shaving her teeth as an investigative reporter and pointing to the extent of Britain’s decline as a world power during its reign. It entailed the death of her spouse.

Irving, author of The Last Queen, said, “It’s sad that something like this evokes the feeling that the monarchy wants to return to the inner side in the way that the monarchy becomes a consolation agent of decline. : Elizabeth II’s 70-year battle to save Windsor’s home.

Irish writer Fintan O’Toole said that if you look at an angle, what’s even more surprising is how uncomfortable it is for narrators to refer to the very European character of Prince Philip’s story in every “press promiscuity”.

“He was one of Teresa May’s nowhere citizens:’Cosmopolitan without roots’, including Greek, Danish and German. . . Englishman. He changed his name, religion, citizenship, and identity,” said O’Toole.

“There is a deep contradiction in English in this. The monarchy, the guarantor of the’island state’, is a multinational corporation. No one has implemented it better than Philip.”

