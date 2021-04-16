Second British official caught in Greensill lobby storm





Photographer: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg

A second British official, still working for the official, took a position at Greensill Capital, raising more questions about the relationship between the British government and the current bad lender.

David Brierwood took over the position of “Crown Representative” in the Cabinet Office in October 2014 and joined Greensill two months later. Anyone familiar with this matter has found that the two positions overlap.

Former Morgan Stanley banker held both roles for more than three years before leaving his government post in June 2018. He left Greensill in February and the lender collapsed in March.

Brierwood did not immediately respond to email requests. His double role was first reported by The Guardian. In a statement, the Cabinet Office said that Brierwood’s government role did not affect Greensill’s specialty, supply chain finance.

The fierce rage surrounding Greensill threatens to devour Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who ordered an investigation into supply chain financing and company-government interactions.

UK Watchdog Calls for Urgent Lobbying Reform on Greensill

The controversy initiated a series of congressional investigations into potential conflicts of interest for people working in the public and private sectors at the same time.

There is no suggestion that Brierwood broke the rules, but the fact that he was able to hold both positions for more than three years will emphasize that such a phenomenon is not uncommon.

It was revealed earlier this week that Bill Crothers joined Greensill as advisor to the board in September 2015, two months before leaving the government’s chief commercial officer position.

The company’s founder, Lex Greensill, served as a government adviser when David Cameron was prime minister, and Cameron took up positions in the company after leaving office.

He has lobbyed at least four current government ministers on behalf of the company, including Prime Minister Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Minister Matt Hancock. Cameron served as Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016.

In a statement, the Cabinet Office said, “All Crown representatives undergo regular validation and are not allowed to cooperate with suppliers that may have a conflict of interest.

“The Crown Representative does not participate in the procurement process and cannot enter into any contracts. They are part-time senior executives hired for work knowledge in the sector to ensure the value of the taxpayer’s money.”

