Fintech Wise discusses with regulators through direct UK listing





Wise, a fintech company formerly known as TransferWise, is in discussions with UK financial regulators about being disclosed via direct listing, which will be a groundbreaking deal on the UK market.

Wise is aiming to go public in June and is discussing its listing mechanism directly with the Financial Action Authority, people close to the company said.

One said that although the timing and structure of the transaction has not yet been finalized, it has decided to hire a bank last year to go public directly in London to review the various options.

The decision will revitalize the London stock market and ministers after receiving high praise for Deliveroo’s public offering at the end of last month.

The UK government was eager to attract faster-growing tech companies, calling for various reforms to ease listing rules through a review led by former EU Financial Services Commissioner Jonathan Hill.

Unlike Deliveroo, who doesn’t do business in the U.S., and Darktrace, where shareholder Mike Lynch is fighting Indian Indians against the U.S. on fraudulent charges, investors say that Wise has international leadership, global customer base, and cross-border platforms.

TransferWise was initiated in 2011 by Estonia duo Kristo Kaarmann and Taavet Hinrikus to provide affordable international money transfer services for retail customers, but recently focused on attracting business clients and moving towards more sophisticated banking services. It was renamed Wise in February to emphasize the change beyond simple transfers.

The company reported revenues of £303m and pretax profits of £20.4m for 12 months through March 2020, the most recent year data was available, and previously stated that profits continued to increase through 2020.

Wise recently traded at $5 billion in its secondary sales in July, reaching about £3.9 billion at the time of the transaction, and £3.6 billion at the current exchange rate. But stocks in many payment companies soared last year, and one existing investor said they were expecting a value of $10 billion.

Direct listing allows existing investors to sell their shares and provide a relatively inexpensive way for businesses to participate in the stock market without raising new capital. Following the high profile list of tech companies like Spotify, Slack, and Roblox, it has become increasingly popular in the United States in recent years.

In an interview with the Financial Times late last year, Wise Chief Financial Officer Matt Briers said, “Traditional IPOs have been pretty boring or stale products for a while.” He added that “the direct listing space is very interesting”, but emphasized that there were only a few successful cases.

FCA says, “We do not address individual cases, but we carefully and constructively evaluate all listing applications with the applicant according to strict eligibility criteria. This is to meet the mandatory listing criteria and prevent damage to investors. “

In filing in this year’s Hill review, regulators said, “It should be considered to be flexible enough to allow the British regime to provide this route to market for companies in London as well.”

The London Stock Exchange has a long history of allowing businesses to be “introduced” without raising capital, but Wise will already be the largest company to do so without being listed on another market or separated from its existing business. . Group, 1999.

Weiss declined to comment.

