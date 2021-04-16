British government race report is too crude to be shattered under investigation | Gyeongju





Much has been said about politics in the government’s recent report on race. Most media paid little attention to the actual evidence. Even supporters rejoiced that there were some. This report has facts. Rod Liddle in the Sun is like a sunny delight a toddler can take from a book with words.

However, the nature of these facts has hardly been scrutinized by journalists. Instead, the newspaper on the right complained of unfounded abuse (telegraph) of the awakening enthusiast (Express) and commission chief Tony Sewell. As Matthew Syed wrote in the Sunday Times, it should be in the evidence, not the one who assembled this. Can’t you hit the ball more than a man? Fair enough, he doesn’t even review the evidence. Rather than hitting a lot of balls, there is something that looks like one.

So the whole debate consisted of anger versus science and anger versus footnotes. You may argue that you don’t like politics, but you can’t dispute the data.

Except what you can absolutely do. After reading the report and talking with various experts on the subject it covers, the most surprising thing about that much proud evidence is how shaky and accidentally scattered it is, along with the selective citations you see in general, it is the blatant mangling of the source. . Outside the West End Show

Some signs of that sloppyness stem from the number of experts cited in the report, which is now in a rush. Stakeholders rejecting the stake Customized work providers who have not done such a thing; Professors cited people who felt misused, from public health expert Michael Marmot to Oxford psychiatrist professor Kamaldeep Bhui. And now members of the committee claiming that they do not recognize reports published in their own name.

Forget the critics’ hostility. I can’t remember any government report that failed so badly among government contributors. How did this happen? The commissioner’s explanation, who criticized Downing Street, revised the report to fit a better story for the government. This partially explains the consistency of the report.

Whatever Liddle and Her Majestys Loyal Hot Takers think, this report does not deny institutional racism. Ignore the term in the preface, accept it on the initial page, and later forget its meaning. Report arguments can be summarized in two parts. First, racial discrimination in Britain is far less than socioeconomic deprivation, even if two people come together. Second, the British discourse about race is that it is obsessed with the victim when it comes to celebrating progress. A lot of bending happens to hold that claim.

Here are quite a few examples of what’s going on. It has always been controversial that the police use stop and search. Especially because black boys seem to be mostly on the receiving side. However, the Sewell report backs it up and cites a study published in the British Journal of Criminology, suggesting that drug crime patterns change as stops and searches are underway in certain areas.

If you look up the original study, it looks like this at the top: [T]The effect of stopping he [and search on] Crime can have limits at best. There is some link between stop and search and crime (especially drug crime), but the claim that this is an effective way to control and stop crime seems to be wrong. Sources argue that it is the opposite of the report citing it.

On the death of a minority man during police detention, the Sewells team cites Dame Elish Angiolinis’ report on Theresa May. Racial stereotypes may or may not be a significant cause of some deaths in custody. see? There is no evidence of racism.

Angiolinis Except where the immediately following sentence is omitted: However, families and communities will continue to remain in the system unless investigative agencies operate transparently and do not take into account all possible stereotypes or the likelihood of discrimination occurring in a particular case. Accumulates about them. That said, if you want to find evidence of racism, you have to find it first. She may have spoken to Sewell and his colleagues.

While research is being conducted to celebrate the progress that ethnic minorities have made over the decades in the job market, they have found that real paper still has a pure ethnic penalty.

And there are many more. Each time the effect is similar to watching an 18-rated movie edited for an airplane in-flight service. Too much action is missing, making it another movie.

Then there is pure stupidity. At the beginning of the chapter on crime, Class B drug crimes [cannabis and the like] It made up almost half of the prosecutions of almost all racial groups, including whites. When I first read it, it seemed surprisingly high. How can weeding explain more court appearances than motor vehicle crimes or theft? Of course, the spreadsheets pointed out in the report show that court prosecutions for possession of Class B drugs were just over 1% of the total. When I asked the cabinet, it sadly admitted the mistake. It’s too late for the Times’ James Forsyth. His column covered the allegations last week that the Class B drug law accounted for nearly half of minority prosecutions. Top of the original incorrect quote: some sort of squared error.

Reports and those who support it’s politics often mention how many black boys are being raised by single mothers that are attributed to racism. There is a reason for that. The Cabinet Department sought research to establish the link. I saw an email in November of last year telling two leading social scientists that the committee was interested in whether there was evidence to support the perception that young people living in single-parent families experience worse outcomes and are eventually more likely to be at risk. . Or criminal activity. In other words, the government was looking for evidence to support Sewell’s long-held prejudice against single-parent families. The Cabinet Office did not respond to my questions about this letter. Scholars declined the invitation.

If this report had been delivered to undergraduate students, I asked the researchers this week. How would you like to display it? Alex Stevens, a leading criminologist at the University of Kent, replied that the marking would not be reached. Wed has something to say about intellectual dishonesty. So what if people in power practice cunning dishonesty, such as using taxpayers’ money to fund government reports that adapt evidence to a position designed to anger? And when most media don’t do basic interrogation? The obvious answer is that a cultural war breaks out.

Without objective truth we sank, Syed writes in The Sunday Times. Without a shared empirical criterion, we are done. He will have to say No 10.

