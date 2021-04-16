Remember those Russian bounties for dead American troops? Biden administrator says CIA information is inconclusive





WASHINGTON While campaigning for the presidency, Joe Biden took it as a fact that US intelligence agencies determined that Russia paid the Taliban to kill Americans in Afghanistan.

“I don’t understand why this president doesn’t want to face Putin while he pays bounties to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan,” Biden said of President Trump, speaking to NBC News’ Kristen Welker during the debate Presidential October 22.

Such a definitive statement was still questionable. On Thursday, it became clearer that the truth on the matter was not resolved.

Last fall, while Biden was a candidate, Pentagon officials told NBC News they couldn’t prove such bonuses were paid.

They still haven’t found any evidence, a senior defense official said on Thursday. And the Biden administration also clarified in a fact sheet released Thursday that CIA intelligence on the matter is far from conclusive, acknowledging that analysts called it “low to moderate confidence.”

The White House fact sheet explaining the new sanctions for Russian misconduct made it clear that Russia was not being sanctioned for the matter. He used cautious language, referring to the “reported bounties for Afghanistan”.

“The administration responds to reports that Russia has encouraged Taliban attacks on US and coalition personnel in Afghanistan based on the intelligence community’s best assessments,” the fact sheet said. “Given the sensitivity of this issue, which involves the security and well-being of our forces, it is dealt with through diplomatic, military and intelligence channels.”

In intelligence parlance, moderate trust means the information is plausible and of credible origin, but not substantiated enough to warrant a higher rating.

A low confidence level means that the analysis was based on questionable or implausible information or on information too fragmented or poorly corroborated to make solid inferences. It may also reflect source credibility issues.

This is perhaps the latest example of the uncertainty that reigns in the gray world of espionage, where sources are not always reliable and communications intercepted do not always mean what they seem to mean. As former CIA Director Michael Hayden said, “If that was a fact, it wouldn’t be intelligence.”

Asked at a press briefing Thursday on whether the White House believed in the CIA’s assessment, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki did not respond directly. She said the reason the confidence level was low to moderate was because some of the information came from Afghan detainees, and also because of the difficult operating environment in Afghanistan.

This information really requires Russia and the Russian government to explain their engagement here, she added.

After Biden became president and began to receive more detailed information on the intelligence, his comments on alleged Russian incentive payments became more cautious. On January 25, for example, he referred to “bonus reports”.

The Russian government has denied paying bonuses to the Taliban for killing Americans.

Democrats pilloried the Trump administration because the president never raised the issue of alleged bonuses with the Russians. Many foreign policy experts have said they should have done so, even if the evidence did not constitute proof.

But in making those critiques Democrats, including Biden, imbued the intelligence with a certainty that appears to have been undeserved.

U.S. intelligence agencies have documented Russia’s financial and military support for the Taliban for years, but news that the CIA has detected a Russian program to incite the murder of U.S. service members first reported in the year. latest by the New York Times seemed to represent a significant escalation.

Officials familiar with the case told NBC News that the CIA based its findings on two main sources of intelligence: financial records seized during a raid in Afghanistan and comments from a detainee.

Military officials say they searched hard, but found no other evidence to corroborate that such a program existed.

In September, General Frank McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command, whose mandate includes Afghanistan, told NBC News: “It just hasn’t been proven with a level of certainty that I’m satisfied with.”

“We continue to search for this evidence,” added the general. “I just haven’t seen it yet. But it’s not a closed issue.”

McKenzie’s comments reflected a consensus view in the military. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told the House Armed Services Committee in July that “Not all defense intelligence agencies have been able to corroborate this report.” That has not changed, a senior official told NBC News on Thursday.

McKenzie said in September that if he could establish that the Russians were offering payments to kill Americans, he would push to respond forcefully. But intelligence is far from conclusive, he said.

“I found what they presented to me very disturbing, very disturbing. I just couldn’t see the final connection, so I kicked my guys back and said, look, keep digging. so keep digging and watching because it involves potential. Threats to US forces, it’s open, ”he said, adding,“ I just haven’t seen anything that bridges that gap yet. “.

A US military official familiar with the intelligence added at the time that after reviewing the intelligence surrounding every attack on Americans dating back several years, none were linked to Russian incentive payments.

McKenzie could not be reached for comment, but the familiar intelligence official told NBC News on Thursday that no Taliban attacks have been linked to Russia.

Ken dilanian

Mike Memoli

Mosheh Gains and Carol E. Lee contributed.

