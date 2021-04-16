



UK Athletics will host the Mller Grand Prix Gateshead on May 23 this year at the Gateshead International Stadium.

Rabat, who was due to host an opening ceremony Diamond League match on the same date, could no longer hold the event, and UK Athletics made an offer to the Diamond League looking for an alternate host. That means that for many players internationally, the match, an important marker on the way to Tokyo, is maintained.

Taking the event to the UK means more UK players will benefit from the match, which is an advantage of an additional home-based competition against top class opponents at a crucial point early in the season.

UK Athletics CEO Joanna Coates said:

“Preparing for a world class event next month and supporting the Diamond League was absolutely necessary to support our players in Tokyo preparations.

“We know athletes need more opportunities to compete at higher levels this year, and Covid-19 has been a challenge for all of us. Despite immunity to elite sports, many athletes run an additional risk of getting the virus. I don’t want to risk it, it’s more of a game.

“Compared to many countries, the UK offers athletes lower risk options due to the success of the UK vaccination program and advances in the government roadmap. Mller Grand Prix Gateshead, Manchester’s Mller British Championships and Mller Anniversary Games at London Stadium- And the number of high-end events held by independent organizers-whether this is Tokyo or the beginning of their journey to Birmingham in 2022, will help athletes reach their goals this summer.

“Thanks to the Gateshead Council for joining us very quickly to make this possible. The Northeast has a great history of hosting world-class athletics and we are excited to be back there. We hope this event will contribute to the following celebration. Hopefully, this region is playing a pivotal role in preparing our players to succeed this summer and kicking off the season of major events.”

Sheena Ramsey, Gateshead Council Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Gateshead is excited to support the return of international athletics and host the first event in the Diamond League series, the Mller Grand Prix. Unfortunately, we were unable to host international athletics in 2020 due to the epidemic, but we look forward to this release. This series of series will begin the desperately needed regional recovery from COVID-19 and its devastating impact on our lives.

“Gateshead has a rich sports heritage and is very welcome to the return of the Diamond League series. We look forward to working with UK athletics, regional partners and nearby local authorities to make the most of an international athletics return to the region. We consider this the first step towards our shared ambition to host the 2026 European Championships and welcome the opportunity to support the GB team ahead of the Olympics.”

The event is governed by government guidelines and competing athletes will be tested prior to travel and upon arrival. A safe event bubble builds around places, accommodations and transportation.

With the next roadmap milestone to be achieved on May 17th, we expect spectators to have an opportunity to attend, and details of the latest information will be released at a later date.

For more information, please visit https://www.britishathletics.org.uk/events-and-tickets/.

