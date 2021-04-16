Intel on Russian ‘bounties’ on shaking US troops





WASHINGTON The White House said Thursday that the intelligence community has no conclusive evidence that Russian intelligence agents encouraged the Taliban to attack US troops in Afghanistan.

The assessment, revealed on Thursday as the United States announced a series of new sanctions against the Russian government, undermines one of the strongest attacks Joe Biden and other Democrats launched against former President Donald Trump in of the 2020 White House race. Biden repeatedly attacked Trump during the election campaign for failing to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin as his administration learned of reports suggesting Russian agents were offering bonuses to Taliban.

But on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said after a review of these classified reports, the intelligence community determined it had low to moderate confidence in their authenticity. . She said this was in part due to the way intelligence was obtained, including from interrogations of Afghan detainees.

A d

In June, The Associated Press reported that Trump’s White House officials had been briefed on information about potential bounties in 2019 and again in 2020. Then-national security adviser Robert OBrien said said Trump himself had not been briefed on the matter because intelligence reports have not been verified. The then-US military commanders also said the raw intelligence did not lead them to change their posture of protecting forces in Afghanistan.

Intelligence assessments were first reported by The New York Times and have prompted candidate Biden to repeatedly accuse Trump for abandoning US troops by not responding forcefully to intelligence assessments.

His entire presidency has been a gift for Putin, but it’s beyond the pale, Biden said of Trump last June, days after the reports first appeared. It is a betrayal of the most sacred duty we have as a nation to protect and equip our troops when we send them into danger. It is a betrayal of every American family with a loved one serving in Afghanistan or elsewhere overseas.

A d

Biden raised the subject of reported bounties on U.S. troops during his first call with Putin on Jan.26, the White House said at the time. No mention of the matter was revealed by the White House after their last call on Tuesday.

Defense officials and military commanders have repeatedly said that the bounty reports were not corroborated by defense intelligence agencies and that they were not convinced the reports were credible. They also said they did not believe bounties would have resulted in the deaths of the U.S. military.

The White House said Thursday’s sanctions were in response to Russian interference in the US election, crackdown on dissidents, cyber-intrusions and its occupation of Crimea, but not bounties given to US troops.

The reason they have low to moderate confidence in this judgment is partly because it is based on reporting detainees, and because of the harsh environment and also because of the harsh operational environment in Afghanistan, a said Psaki. It is therefore difficult to bring this information and data together.

A d

Psaki added that US intelligence has evidence that Russian military intelligence, known as GRU, interacts with individuals belonging to Afghan criminal networks.

This information really requires Russia and the Russian government to explain their engagement here, she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos