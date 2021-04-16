EU, UK Hold Productive Talks on Northern Ireland Crisis | Brexit





Brexit Minister David Frost has described the EU-UK dialogue to ease tensions in Northern Ireland as being productive and constructive with the established momentum to achieve a solution to the current crisis.

However, the EU warned that the results should be jointly agreed upon in the first face-to-face meeting after the blockade between Sir Frost and Vice-President of the European Commission Maro efovi.

He added that there was no room for unilateral action, and that the threat of legal action against Britain’s decision last month to postpone some border checks in Northern Ireland would remain at the table for as long as necessary.

Frost and efovi held a four-hour talk in Brussels on Thursday night, which the EU described as a solution-driven atmosphere.

The two sides agreed to strengthen dialogue at all levels over the next few weeks through meetings with business and civic leaders in Northern Ireland next week.

The Brussels Summit is designed to instill new political impetus into the tech talks that have taken place over the past three weeks.

Frost said these talks have begun to clarify outstanding issues and positive momentum has been established.

However, he warned that difficult issues remain and that it is important to continue discussing them.

The recent unrest in Northern Ireland has fueled pressure on Friday, with reports that a second man was shot in the leg in an area in Derry, where violence broke out on Easter.

Q&A Why is there a dispute in Northern Ireland?

The division of Northern Ireland has followed the political line of how it should be governed, by whom and also religious flaws.

Union members, also called loyalists, are loyal to unions between Northern Ireland and Britain. Historically, they have been mostly Protestants, often referred to as Ulster, one of Ireland’s traditional provinces that partially covers the Northern Irish region.

Republicans, also called nationalists, believe in a united and independent Ireland. Historically, they were mostly Catholic. They sometimes refer to Northern Ireland as “six counties,” indicating the fact that its territory includes six of Ulster’s nine counties.

Both communities tend to vote along separate lines, with parties such as the Democratic Union Party and the Ulster Union Party being supported by loyalists, while nationalists generally vote for SDLP (Social Democratic Party and Labor Party) or Shin Pin. There are. The Alliance Party and Green Party have cross-community support.

Before the 1998 Good Friday Agreement brought relative peace and stability, there were decades of conflict around Northern Ireland colloquially known as the “problem”, driven by the paramilitary wings of both sides of the division.

Organizations, including the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA), fought for nationalism, and conflict continued, including terrorist attacks and murders in opposing groups such as the Ulster Defense Association (UDA) and Ulster Volunteers (UVF). Republic of Ireland, mainland England and Northern Ireland itself. About 3,500 people were killed during this period, including those killed by British security forces.

However, the source of the conflict ultimately dates back to the 12th century, with the invasion of Ireland by mainland forces. Echoes of its long history can be seen in the symbols used and in the events celebrated by both sides. Loyalists celebrate the 1690 victory of Protestant Prince William of Orange over Catholic King James II in the Battle of Voin, while Republicans celebrate events such as the 1916 Easter Rise, which paved the way for the formation of modern independence. It. Republic of Ireland.

Brexit has recently aggravated the division, making the borders of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland a source of tensions between the EU and the British border and the two trade blocks for future relations. DUP and other union members campaigned and supported Brexit, while Sinn Fin and other Republicans campaigned against it. Northern Ireland overall voted to stay in the EU from 55.8% to 44.2%.

After the meeting of the two sides on Thursday night, they expressed their desire for a protocol-based solution that the Democrats wanted to abolish.

The EU also highlighted what appears to be a lack of detail in the roadmap the UK delivered to Brussels about the protocol implementation two weeks ago.

efovi asked the UK to come back with clear endpoints, deadlines, milestones and means of measuring progress, reminding the UK that a solution can only be found through joint action and joint agencies.

The meeting took place as Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney held a series of meetings with Cabinet and Shadow Cabinet members in London, including meetings with Frost, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Lewis Haigh meets citizens and political leaders in Belfast on Friday. The Labor Party accused the British government of losing trust in the union community.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos