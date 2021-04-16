US faces tough choices to fight terrorism after Afghanistan pulloutExBulletin





Colin P. Clarke is Director of Policy and Research at the Soufan Group and Principal Investigator at the Soufan Center. He is the author of After the Califhate: The Islamic State and the Future Terrorist Diaspora.

President Biden’s decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan no later than September 11 sets in motion the end of the longest war in American history. Announcing the withdrawal on Wednesday, Biden said: “Bin Laden is dead and al-Qaida is degraded in Iraq and Afghanistan.” The president is right to say that al-Qaida is degraded, but the transnational terrorist organization has not been defeated.

According to the 2021 annual threat assessment released this week by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, “Daesh and al-Qaeda remain the biggest Sunni terrorist threats to US interests abroad; they also seek to carry out attacks inside the United States, although supported by the United States and the allies [counterterrorism] the pressure has greatly degraded their ability to do so. “

Policymakers, senior military officials and counterterrorism analysts fear that in the absence of a US military presence in Afghanistan, al-Qaida will metastasize and again pose a direct threat to the American homeland. CIA Director William Burns recognized the challenges that a US withdrawal will pose to intelligence gathering and the ability to act on that intelligence.

There are several difficulties in navigating what amounts to an offshore counterterrorism strategy. The first question is where the United States will place its military bases under the new strategy. Relying solely on existing US bases in the Persian Gulf would be insufficient to channel rapid reaction forces to strike high value targets. The Pentagon is reportedly discussing several Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. But both Russia and China wield significant economic and political influence in the region, and this option would put the United States at the mercy of the domestic politics of countries threatened with instability. The United States was forced out of Karshi-Khanabad air base in Uzbekistan in 2005 after the fallout from Uzbek security forces’ crackdown on protesters who killed between 200 and 700 people, according to the United Nations.

There is speculation as to whether Pakistan might be a viable option for US military bases, given the historic cooperation between the US intelligence community and its Pakistani counterparts.

Just before the announcement of Biden’s withdrawal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly spoke with Pakistani military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The Pakistani military said Blinken praised “Pakistan’s continued efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.”

The United States has relied on bases in Pakistan at various points in the so-called Global War on Terrorism, operating a covert drone campaign from western Pakistan in an attempt to target al-Qaida leaders high ranking in the northwestern region bordering Afghanistan. Although granted access to bases in Pakistan, Islamabad has been a partner in name only. In practice, Pakistan’s elite spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, has long supported the Afghan Taliban and terrorist groups like the Haqqani Network. These two organizations work closely with Al-Qaida.

Pakistan is a notoriously unreliable ally that demands a lot and delivers a little, while its military and security services work against American interests throughout the region. To demonstrate Washington’s lack of confidence in Islamabad, the Obama administration kept Pakistanis in the dark about the operation targeting Osama bin Laden in May 2011 for fear that someone from the ISI would denounce the most terrorist. sought after in the world.

As with the countries of Central Asia, organizing the heart of American counterterrorism operations from Pakistan would make the United States hostage to geopolitics. The interior population of Pakistan exhibited a strong anti-American tendency. Pakistan and Russia recently announced closer security cooperation in the area of ​​counterterrorism. And Pakistan’s close ties with China mean Beijing could also have a say in what shape a US presence in Pakistan might take. The perception of America’s over-reliance on Pakistan could also complicate Washington’s relationship with Afghan security forces and militias, which would also be crucial for an offshore counterterrorism strategy.

Finally, while Pakistan might be willing to assist the United States in its continued struggle against Al-Qaida, cooperation would end before operations involving the Taliban. And if the Taliban come to dominate militarily large swathes of Afghanistan, it will become more difficult to differentiate between the Taliban, al-Qaida and the Haqqani network.

Oddly enough, the fate of ISIS’s affiliate in Afghanistan, in Khorasan province, is oddly absent from the withdrawal discussion. The group has been softened by ongoing counterterrorism operations by US and Afghan forces in eastern Afghanistan. But the security loopholes resulting from the US withdrawal could offer the group more operational flexibility. In April 2020, a terrorist cell operating in Germany and seeking to strike US and NATO bases was dismantled. The cell was instructed by an ISIS operative in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration is betting it can handle terrorist threats in Afghanistan the same way the United States has treated jihadist groups in Somalia, Yemen and Libya. But just because the United States is tired of counterterrorism doesn’t mean the threat will simply go away. After all, it was the withdrawal of the United States from Iraq in 2011 that allowed the rise of the Islamic State.

