Indianapolis shooting kills eight at US FedEx facility





Eight people were shot and killed at a FedEx facility in Indiana, according to US police.

Key points: Several people were injured and the gunman died, authorities said. When police arrived, officers reportedly observed “an active shooting scene in the facility” Witness said he saw man with rifle automatic “shoot in the open”.

Several people were injured and the gunman died, authorities said.

When police arrived, officers reportedly observed “an active shooting scene at the facility,” Indianapolis police spokesman Genae Cook said.

She said four people were taken to hospitals, one in critical condition with gunshot wounds and three others with various injuries.

Two others were treated in the establishment by medical staff. Ms Cook said “several” other people had walked to hospitals in nearby areas.

She added that the shooter was dead and the public would not be in immediate danger.

FedEx issued a statement saying it is cooperating with authorities and is working to obtain more information.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx ground facility near the Indianapolis airport,” the company said.

“Safety is our top priority and our hearts go out to all concerned.”

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed a crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he worked at the facility told US media he saw a man with a gun after hearing several shots.

“I saw a man with some kind of machine gun, an automatic rifle, and he was shooting in the open,” Jeremiah Miller said.

Another man who told media he was a witness said his niece was sitting in her car in the driver’s seat when the shots erupted and she was injured.

“She was shot in the left arm,” said Parminder Singh.

“She’s fine, she’s in the hospital now.”

He said his niece did not know the shooter.

Family members of the workers are said to have gathered at a local hotel to await news of their relatives.

Some said employees were not allowed to have their phones with them when working shifts at the facility, making it difficult to reach out.

Family members, friends and co-workers await news after the shooting at the FedEx center. (

Reuters

)

The FedEx facility is located near the Indianapolis International Airport.

The attack is the latest in a series of mass shootings across the United States in recent months.

Eight people were gunned down by a gunman at massage companies in Atlanta, Georgia, while another gunman killed 10 people when he opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

This is the third mass shooting this year in Indianapolis.

Five people, including a pregnant woman, were shot dead in January, and a man was accused of killing three adults and a child before kidnapping his daughter during an argument at a house in March.

AP

