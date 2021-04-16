Recent developments in Belarus: British statement, April 16, 2021





Mrs. Chairman,

It is disappointment and concern to learn about further restrictions on freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and freedom of speech in Belarus. There are reports of concern about a number of Belarusian law amendments currently being considered by Parliament, which would further limit the basic rights and fundamental freedoms that should be given to everyone if passed. Like our EU colleagues, we are still concerned about Belarus’s treatment of Polish society.

According to a report from a Belarusian NGO, more than 35,000 people have been detained since the elections in August, and more than 2,300 criminal prosecutions have been filed against those who called for democratization in Belarus. In his statement on April 6th, ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci expressed concerns about excessive use of force and unfair and disproportionate punishment. We share his concerns and reflect his call to release all those who have been arbitrarily detained.

Britain is firmly maintaining solidarity with those who work for a more democratic future of Belarus. Our support for the International Responsibility Platform for Belarus and the recent UN Human Rights Council resolution mandating the United Nations High Commissioner to initiate a self-investigation mechanism for human rights violations will help ensure those responsible for human rights violations. is. Violations of rights will be held in your account.

Unfortunately, the Belarusian regime continues to put pressure on those who oppose it or demand greater freedom. It continues to ignore requests for talks with the opposition. Instead, it is limiting the possibility of constructive participation by adding additional names to the list of alleged terrorists, including the names of presidential candidate Svetlana Tihanovskaya. We continue to support the proposals of current and former OSCE chairs to promote genuine national dialogue and to urge Belarusian authorities to accept this proposal. Participating in meaningful dialogue taking into account the views of the Belarusian people is the only way to resolve the political crisis.

Once again, I urge the Belarusian authorities to remind them of the OSCE pledges they have freely signed and to submit 82 recommendations in Professor Benedex’s report, including a new presidential election, an immediate end to violence, and the release of everything. Investigation of illegal detention, independent supervisory mechanisms for conditions of detention and all charges of torture.

Thanks Mrs Chair

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos