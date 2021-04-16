Bill would give 1966 U.S. veterans compensation for bomb accidents in Spain





New Congress Legislation Would Offer Disability Benefits To U.S. Veterans Exposed To Radiation While Responding To Hydrogen Bomb Crash In Spain

By DAVE COLLINS Associated Press

April 15, 2021 at 9:42 pm

4 min read

HARTFORD, Connecticut – American veterans who were exposed to radiation while responding to a hydrogen bomb accident in Spain in 1966 would be eligible for disability benefits that have been denied them for decades by the Department of Veterans Affairs Fighters, under legislation introduced in Congress. Thursday.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes, Democrats in Connecticut who have co-sponsored versions of the bill in the Senate and House, said it would change current law to designate the veterans cleanup of the site. the accident in Palomares, Spain, as a radiation risk activity, ”which they said the AV failed to do.

The Palomares nuclear disaster caused untold suffering and damage to military personnel sent to clean up radioactive material without proper protective equipment or warning of serious health hazards, Blumenthal said in a statement. Yet fifty-five years later, the AV still has not recognized the risks of radiation at Palomares, cutting benefits and health care for these deserving veterans.

On January 17, 1966, an American B-52 bomber and refueling plane crashed during a refueling operation near the village of Palomares in southern Spain, killing seven of the 11 crew members, but nobody on the ground. At the time, the United States kept nuclear-weapon fighter jets in the air near the Soviet border as the Cold War was in full swing.

The mid-air collision resulted in the release of four US hydrogen bombs. Neither bomb went off, but the two plutonium-filled detonators exploded, scattering 7 pounds (3 kilograms) of highly radioactive plutonium-239 across the landscape. It has been called the worst radiation accident in US history.

About 1,600 soldiers were sent to the crash site to retrieve the weapons and clean up the contamination. They were exposed to dangerous levels of radiation daily for weeks or months at a time, and then developed various forms of cancer, blood disorders, heart and lung dysfunction and other illnesses, according to a class action lawsuit against VA by veterans deprived of benefits. .

The AV denied them disability benefits based on radiation exposure estimates compiled by the Air Force. Although most of the Palomares military provided urine samples for testing in 1966, Air Force officials did not use 98% of these test results and relied on samples. provided later, which led to inaccurate radiation exposure estimates that were likely much lower than they were. were really, according to the students at Yale Law School, representing the veterans in the lawsuit.

The AV defended the exposure data. But in December, the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims ruled that the VA had not determined whether the method used to measure veterans’ radiation exposure was scientifically valid and ordered the VA to reconsider how she assessed the disability claims of veterans of Palomares. The VA appealed to a federal appeals court.

VA spokesperson Randal Noller declined to comment on Thursday.

Victor Skaar, an 84-year-old Air Force veteran who responded to Palomares and is the main plaintiff in the lawsuit, said he hoped Congress would pass the bill, which had been proposed these past three years, but had failed to get out of the committee.

I’m excited for any Congressional support we might get because I don’t think we were going to win in court, “Skaar said in a telephone interview Thursday from his home in Nixa, Missouri.” I think the only way we can win is in the court of public opinion.

Skaar thinks the Palomares veterans aren’t getting the attention they deserve because they’re a small group now. He estimates that there are only 300 or 400 Palomares veterans still alive.

Skaar said he was suffering from a blood disease and had developed melanoma and prostate cancer, which were successfully treated. He believes his ailments were related to his service at Palomares.

The bill’s sponsors, who also include U.S. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Dianne Feinstein of California, are more optimistic about the legislation this year as it is the first time the proposal has been presented to both the House and the Senate.

