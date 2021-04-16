Full vote on EU-UK agreement in Limbo pending Brexit trade guarantee





MEP says it wants additional assurances that all aspects of Brexit transactions will be fully implemented, including withdrawal agreements and Northern Ireland protocols.

This comes ahead of the final plenary session on UK-EU trade deals, which now took the first step in the consent process at the commission level.

The deal was approved by the Parliament’s Foreign and Trade Commission on Thursday, bringing it one step closer to ratification by the entire parliament. Voting took place against the backdrop of tensions in Northern Ireland.

This agreement has been tentatively applied from January 1st and will expire on April 30th. MEP consent is required for permanent effect. The date has not been set yet.

On Thursday, Congress’ presidential meeting decided not to set a full date for the final ballot “to emphasize that the British side must fully implement the withdrawal agreement”.

However, the Renew Europe group is one of those groups that require additional warranties prior to final approval and “We look forward to the UK stepping up its efforts to deliver on its promises. We pay special attention to the protection of the rights of European fishermen, as agreed. The conditions must be met before the consent process is complete.”

“Even though Brexit is a historical mistake, contracts are good. After the time of our investigation, we are pleased with the inclusion of a strong level of arena provision and limiting Brexit’s negative consequences.” Andreas Schieder (AFET, S&D, AT)

This agreement sets the rules for future relations between the EU and the UK and both committees agreed with 108 votes in favor of the proposals of reporters Andreas Schieder (AFET, S&D, AT) and Christophe Hansen (INTA, EPP, LU). 1 objection, 4 abstentions.

“Even though Brexit is a historic mistake, that agreement is good,” said Shider, co-reporter of the EU-UK Agreement (diplomatic) after the vote. After the time of our investigation, we are pleased that it contains a strong competitive chapter clause and limits Brexit’s negative consequences by protecting workers, consumers, the environment and businesses.”

“Nevertheless, we must be extremely vigilant to ensure that the agreement is fully respected, especially when considering the UK government’s recent violation of the one-sided withdrawal agreement.”

“Before we schedule a voting for the General Assembly, we look forward to receiving the proper implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and, in particular, a good faith assurance of the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

“We talked with Vice Chairman Seobbi on Thursday [UK negotiator] David Frost will announce the move to find a viable solution to get the UK government to fully implement the Northern Ireland protocol.”

“Early this year, economical Brexit caused real confusion,” Hansen said. The trade and cooperation agreement, even incomplete, has worked to mitigate its worst impact.”

“After intense scrutiny, parliamentary assessment of it can work as it strengthens and preserves unprecedented safeguards that increase legal certainty for businesses currently operating in difficult environments and ensure fair competition.”

“In addition, approving the agreement also means expanding our legal tools and leverage to continue to pressure the full and pragmatic implementation of the withdrawal agreement, the importance of which has been emphasized in recent events in Northern Ireland.”

Additional comments on the outcome of the vote, said Dacian Ciolo, leader of Renew Europe: “We are deeply concerned about the UK’s decision to unilaterally postpone the full fulfillment of its legal obligations. Ratification of the Agreement on Us The future relationship and performance of the withdrawal agreement are interlinked.”

“Of course, we hope that this agreement will serve as the basis for a stronger future partnership with the UK, but it will depend on the UK government fully implementing all aspects of the agreement and respecting it in full respect in the future.” Paolo de Castro (INTA, S&D, IT)

Meanwhile, French Deputy Director Nathalie Loiseau, Renew Europe member of the British Parliamentary Coordination Group, said, “If ratified, the role of the European Parliament overseeing the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) is essential. This is a democratic obligation. The Protocol on Ireland/North Ireland is essential. , Vigilance and appropriate parliamentary investigations are necessary to ensure the UK is fully upheld.”

On the socialist side, Paolo de Castro, S&D negotiator of the International Trade Commission, said: “We fully support this agreement as it limits the difficulties businesses and citizens will face with Brexit, especially when it comes to trade. . It ensures fair trade and relationships based on high standards and avoids social, environmental and regulatory speculation.”

“Of course, we hope that this agreement will serve as the basis for a stronger future partnership with the UK, but it will depend on the UK government fully implementing all aspects of the agreement and respecting it fully in the future.”

