Indian vaccine maker calls on US to ease export brakes





NEW DELHI (AP) The CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker and a key supplier to the UN-backed COVAX facility, asked President Joe Biden on Twitter to lift the embargo US on the export of the raw materials needed to make the jabs.

Vaccine makers and experts in India fear that the United States’ use of the Defense Production Act to boost its own vaccine production could stop exports of essential raw materials. This hampered the production of vaccines in other parts of the world.

Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, told an online event on Tuesday that export embargoes are also preventing U.S. vaccine makers from exporting vaccines to the world and leading to shortages.

If we are serious about coming together to fight this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the United States, I humbly ask that you lift the embargo on raw material exports outside the United States so that production vaccines could increase, wrote CEO Adar Poonawalla. from the Serum Institute of India.

He previously told The Associated Press that moving away from US suppliers could cause a delay of up to six months for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax. Serum Institute and Novavax have signed an agreement to supply 1.1 billion doses of vaccine to COVAX for equitable distribution around the world.

The Indian Serum Institute has suspended exports to COVAX after a devastating wave of infections in India led to increased domestic demand.

More than 200,000 new infections have been detected in the past 24 hours and major cities, such as Mumbai and New Delhi, are under viral restrictions. Hospitals are overwhelmed and authorities are scrambling to try to vaccinate enough people to slow the spread. But in doing so, India relies heavily on AstraZeneca injections performed by the Serum Institute of India.

Poonawalla had said that the unavailability of raw materials, such as the specific medium needed to grow microorganisms, would prevent Serum Institute from increasing production of the vaccine developed by Novavax.

The company had planned to manufacture up to 40 million vaccines per month.

Increasing the production of this shot could also help India. Novavax has sought approval for the vaccine from regulators in Europe, the United States and the World Health Organization. If approved, India could use the vaccine under new regulations that make it easier to go ahead with vaccines that have received approval from the UK, US, Europe, Japan or the UK. ‘WHO.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Science Education, Howard Hughes Medical Institutes. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Novavax has applied for a regular license.

