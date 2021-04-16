The US economy is growing





WASHINGTON – A much-anticipated economic boom emerging from the pandemic recession appeared to be drawing closer to reality on Thursday with new data showing the pace of layoffs declining, consumers spending freely and manufacturing rebounding.

The latest barometers indicate an American economy which is gradually regaining its health as vaccinations accelerate; trade restrictions are lifted in many states; and more and more people are ready to travel, shop, eat out and resume spending habits. Although many Americans who have lost their jobs or their income still suffer, there is growing hope that the benefits of the recovery will still spread in the months to come to groups of people who have not yet benefited.

The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell to 576,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, a post-covid low and a sign that layoffs are easing.

And sales in retail stores and restaurants jumped 9.8% in March, the biggest gain since last May, when the economy began to rebound from the initial hit of the virus. With US household savings high, economists are optimistic about the sustainability of spending faster.

“We’re really stepping up a gear now,” said Adam Kamins, senior regional economist at Moody’s Analytics. “Things are moving more decisively in the right direction than at any time in the past year.”

The pace of weekly jobless claims is now significantly lower from a peak of 900,000 in early January and has fallen below the level of over 700,000 where it had been stuck for months.

A total of 16.9 million people continue to receive unemployment benefits, up from 18.2 million the previous week. This drop suggests that some of the unemployed are being called back to work. But the large number of beneficiaries also underlines the hard impact of the pandemic on tens of millions of households.

Billions of dollars in government stimulus packages, including $ 1,400 checks that went to most adults, as well as larger savings that many households managed to rack up, fueled more spending. Auto sales climbed 15% in March, according to the government’s retail sales report. Purchases at electronics and appliance stores jumped more than 10%. Clothing store sales climbed 18%.

Warm weather in March, after ice storms in some states dampened consumers in February, likely led to increased retail spending. Restaurants and bars saw a 13% increase in sales, the largest since June. Most states have allowed more indoor dining, and outdoor dining has likely resumed as well.

Among consumers increasing their spending is Teresa Golden of Renton, Wash., Who said she used her first two federal stimulus checks to catch up on rent payments and bills. With the most recent check, she said she spent $ 500 on Levi’s jeans, Old Navy clothing, and Finish Line shoes. An additional $ 500 was used to restock her pantry with items that will last a while – ketchup, sugar, spices and Clorox wipes, among others.

“I finally caught up with my bills and I might go on a little spending spree,” said Golden, 49, who works in accounts receivable in a school system.

At the same time, the factories are buzzing again. In March, the Federal Reserve said Thursday, manufacturing output rose 2.7%. Many economists were expecting a larger gain after output slumped amid the unusually cold weather in February. But shortages of raw materials and parts, from lumber to semiconductor chips, have likely slowed factory production.

The manufacturing sector in the New York and Mid-Atlantic areas is recovering strongly, according to separate surveys from the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia, with both reports pointing to increased hires, rising shipments and orders on the rise.

The encouraging news on Thursday follows a report earlier this month that in March employers added 916,000 healthy jobs, the most since August. The unemployment rate fell to 6%, less than half of the pandemic’s peak of 14.8% in April of last year.

Kamins, the Moody’s economist, noted that data from Google’s mobility tracking service shows Americans are increasingly venturing out to shop, visit restaurants, and visit cinemas and other venues. Entertainment.

Even so, trips to workplaces have not increased as much, a sign that many people – mainly in white-collar occupations – still work from home. As a result, low-income workers in large cities are likely still struggling, as many downtown restaurants and cafes have yet to reopen or, if they do, see far fewer customers.

Most analysts are optimistic about the outlook for the economy in the coming months. They include Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who expressed his belief in a Sunday appearance on “60 Minutes” that the economy is at “an inflection point” and appears poised for a boom.

“We feel like we are in a place where the economy is about to start growing a lot faster and job creation is happening a lot faster,” Powell said. “This growth that we expect in the second half of this year is going to be very strong. And job creation, I expect to be very strong.”

Many economists, in fact, are more worried about a possible surge in inflation resulting from the rampage of pent-up consumer demand. Prices for lumber, copper, petroleum and other raw materials have already risen as demand for gas, homes and electronics has surged.

Consumer prices rose 0.6% in March, the highest rate since 2012, the government reported on Tuesday, and rose 2.6% last year. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, however, prices rose 1.6% year over year.

Powell said that while inflation is likely to increase in the coming months, price increases are likely to subside as pandemic-induced disruptions in the supply chains of many industries are resolved.

