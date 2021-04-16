UK stocks rise to the highest level since February 2020





The FTSE 100 surpassed 7,000 points, reaching its highest level since February 2020. This is because investors flock to the “value” segment, which is often featured in the UK blue chip index.

The FTSE rose 0.6% to 7,062 points, breaking through 7,000 for the first time since the coronavirus crisis swept Europe and led by financial, basic materials and industrial stocks.

The move followed strong retail sales and employment figures released in the US on Thursday and China’s quarterly gross domestic product data. This often moves the market despite long-standing misunderstandings by analysts about the validity of statistics.

U.S. retail sales declined last week to 576,000, the post-epidemic low of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits, while the highest increase in March in 10 months, according to figures released on Thursday.

On Friday, China announced that its economic output had risen 18.3% year-on-year. The number at which domestic GDP hit an all-time high was slightly lower than analyst expectations, and was praised for the underlying effects of the COVID-19 shutdown last year.

The UK’s leading stock indices are stacked with the most profitable companies abroad. Also, according to Citigroup, the share of value equity, an unloved stock, is the highest in the old economy, which is sensitive to economic outlook in major stock markets around the world.

Funds that follow a momentum trading strategy that backs up stocks with a positive price trend are also buying value stocks.

“This is a very peculiar phenomenon, [and] Value names are now at the top of common momentum construction algorithms,” said Barclays’ stock analyst.

The European benchmark Stoxx 600 index rose 0.6% to an all-time high. Futures markets signaled that the S&P 500, which rose more than 1% on Thursday, would add 0.2% more in New York opening stocks.

U.S. Treasury bonds have stabilized after a rally in previous sessions that surprised some analysts facing strong economic data on Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield was largely unchanged at 1.594%. The equivalent German bond yield added 0.28% at 0.02 percentage points. Bond yield is inversely proportional to price.

Lombard Odiere chief economist Samy Chaar said US President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on Russia and Chinese government-backed bad debt managers, then the government bond market to buy a temporary haven after the recent collapse of Arong Asset Management’s bonds. Said that it would be getting.

Vanguard economist Peter Westaway said that because investors are starting to convince the U.S. central bank that they don’t have an immediate hike plan, the market has entered a “goldie rock” phase where bond prices are also rising while stocks rise in line with economic growth prospects. . interest rate.

The move, he said, has created a “positive correlation” between stocks and government bonds, which poses problems for investors holding traditional 60-40 portfolios that use government bonds to mitigate stock market declines. “It doesn’t feel bad when the two asset classes go in a positive direction, but it’s not ideal if the mood changes.”

The dollar, measured against the currency basket, traded flat. Brent oil, an international oil benchmark, was steady at $66.92 per barrel.

