Daily US data as of April 16





Dr Jerry Abraham, director of Kedren Vaccines, right, gives a COVID-19 vaccine to Jose Guzman-Wug, 16, while his mother, Adriana Wug, watches Kedren Health on Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Allen J. Cockroaches | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

The rate of reported daily vaccinations administered in the United States remained above 3 million for the ninth consecutive day Thursday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with several states nearing mid-point for them. residents with at least one shot.

At the same time, the rate of new daily Covid-19 cases across the country remains high. The United States is reporting nearly 70,500 new infections per day, based on a seven-day average of Johns Hopkins University data, up 7% from a week ago.

American vaccines administered

With 3.5 million doses of the vaccine reported given as of Thursday, the seven-day average of daily injections administered in the United States now stands at 3.3 million.

Earlier this week, White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said the break in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations would not slow the pace of the U.S. deployment and that the country has enough Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to continue administering 3 million vaccines. per day.

United States share of the vaccinated population

About 38% of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccination and 24% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

In New Hampshire, 56% of the population received at least one dose. More than 45% of residents of Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Mexico are at least partially vaccinated.

Some states are still lagging behind. Mississippi and Alabama have administered at least one vaccine to only 29% of their population. This figure is 30% in Louisiana and 31% in Idaho and Georgia.

Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, said the disparities stem in part from varied approaches to vaccine delivery. Some states have been able to make the process easier with technology and clear communication.

“Having a well-oiled, well-functioning vaccination operation certainly helps,” Michaud said.

Michaud also pointed out the reluctance to get vaccines, saying many Americans who were anxious to get vaccinated have already gotten them, leaving those on the fence the next. Vaccinating these hesitant populations will require more awareness and communication, he said.

Covid cases in the United States

The seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases in the United States stands at 70,484, according to data from Hopkins. That’s well below the country’s winter peak of about 250,000 new cases per day on average, but largely in line with the summer surge.

Michigan continues to record the nation’s worst outbreak based on the daily average of new cases per capita, with infection levels nearing pandemic highs. The state is reporting a seven-day average of nearly 7,700 new cases per day, approaching the state’s high of over 8,300 per day recorded in December.

Covid Deaths in the United States

The United States reported 887 Covid deaths on Wednesday, according to data from Hopkiins, and the seven-day average of daily deaths is 714. More than 565,000 total Covid deaths were reported in the United States on Thursday.

