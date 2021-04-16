Amazon installs more than 800 EV chargers on UK site





As part of its ongoing partnership with Suffolk-based EO Charging, Amazon has confirmed that more than 800 electric vehicle (EV) charging points have been installed on UK sites and “more than a few hundred” are scheduled.

EO Charging provides hardware, software and operational oversight for chargers across the UK.

Amazon Logistics’ EU Director Nic Fyfe said, “Sustainability and climate commitment goals are critical to the future of Last Mile operations. Companies big and small have played an important role in helping us transform our infrastructure. EO is one of them.”

Amazon, an e-commerce conglomerate, has committed to zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040 after its employees lobby the company to take more drastic action on climate change.

As a first step, the company has promised to order 100,000 fully electric delivery vehicles, of which the first 10,000 will be added to global vehicles by 2022. The remaining 90,000 vehicles will be phased out by 2030.

EV vehicles are powered by renewable energy. Amazon is committed to running on 100% renewable energy by 2025. Globally, Amazon has 91 renewable energy projects capable of generating over 2,900 MW and delivering over 7.5 million MWh of energy per year.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz confirmed that it will offer more than 1,800 EVs to its Amazon shipping service partners to support worldwide shipping.

More than 1,200 eSprinters will be provided, and 600 eVitos (small pollution-free electric vans) will also be incorporated into the fleet. This agreement makes Mercedes-Benz Amazon’s largest low-carbon transport provider.

In 2019, edie unveiled the first members of the 30 Under 30 initiative, a bright and ambitious sustainability and energy star group across the UK. Charlie Jardine, founder of EO Charging, was named a 2019 class member and was awarded edie’s 2019 Rising Sustainability Award.

“For us, this collaboration has been an amazing opportunity,” Jardine said. “In spite of the epidemic, we have sustained our growth, allowing us to continue hiring locally. However, this will also provide an opportunity to reinvest in our technology and continue to innovate.

“This is just the beginning. With EV, we truly have the opportunity to slow climate change. Companies like Amazon are leading the way and showing others what to do.”

EVC’s Mission

In related news, Brighton-based charging solutions provider EVC has announced a new “mission” to install 100,000 EV charging points over the next five years.

In recent years, an average of 7,000 EV charging points have been installed annually across the UK. However, that rate should increase to 35,000 per year. This is in response to a briefing of a policy exchange developed by the Department of Transportation (DfT) and the BEIS Department in collaboration with industry and local authorities to prepare for the 2030 ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles.

EVC plans to install 100,000 units by 2026 as the number of charging infrastructure needs to be increased. The company is backed by the renewable energy investment group Oasthouse Ventures.

“We understand that in these difficult economic times, companies can have more pressing priorities. With our investments, we can provide organizations with free solutions to cope with the upcoming EV revolution, meet the needs of our customers, and relieve them of worrying about EV charging points,” said Nick Ballamy, CEO of EVC. Said.

