UK Pregnant Woman Gives Green Light for Covid Jap | Corona virus





Hundreds of thousands of pregnant women in the UK have been approved to get the Covid vaccine in a move welcomed by survivors and activists.

The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations (JCVI) said that all pregnant women, depending on their age and clinical risk group, were given Pfizer or Moder or Jab after it was found that actual data from the United States showed that about 90,000 pregnant women were vaccinated without safety concerns. Provided. ) Said on Friday.

Pregnant women who have previously been advised not to be vaccinated due to lack of data on the effects can be vaccinated at any stage. Each year in England and Wales, about 700,000 women give birth, and thousands of women try to conceive at once.

According to the new guidelines, women who are trying to conceive, have recently had a baby, or are breastfeeding can be vaccinated with any jab, depending on their age and clinical risk group.

JCVI’s Professor Wei Shen Lim said women should discuss the risks and benefits with clinicians, and those at high risk should be vaccinated immediately.

He said there were no specific safety concerns with any brand of Covid-19 vaccine regarding pregnancy. There is more real safety data in the United States regarding the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in pregnant women, so it’s better to prefer what is given to pregnant women. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, the most used in the UK, has not yet been approved for release in the US.

Ernest Boateng, whose wife Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong died after being infected with the coronavirus several days after giving birth, said he hopes the vaccine will help prevent other families from suffering the pain they and their children have suffered.

I lost my wife and she left two kids. No family would want to see a pregnant wife coming home with her baby and going to the hospital, he said.

This is what we all want if we are confident that these vaccines will be safe and will be the best clinical decision. We all want to protect pregnant women. Anything positive is welcome so that we can provide you with the best support for pregnant women. However, even with the vaccine, we must maintain other measures to help pregnant women in need of protection.

Dr. Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunization at the UK Public Health Administration (PHE), said the data provide the following confidence: [mRNA vaccines] It can be safely provided to pregnant women. Dr. Edward Morris, president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG), said vaccination offers pregnant women the best protection from Covid.

We believe that women should choose whether to be vaccinated or not after considering the benefits and risks. This measure will ensure that all pregnant women in the UK make decisions that are right for them, while ensuring that non-pregnant populations in the age group are protected from Covid-19.

The news will bring great relief to pregnant women and their loved ones, said Joe Eli Briarley, founder of the campaign group’Nass after Pregnancy’. She urged the government to take further action and give pregnant women vaccine priority. Some studies have shown that you are at greater risk of getting seriously ill if you become infected, especially in late pregnancy, she said.

According to RCOG, a UK study shows that pregnant women are less likely to get Covid than other groups. However, while the majority of people infected with the virus have mild symptoms, pregnant women can increase their risk of serious illness. This is a concern for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pregnant women infected with symptomatic Covid-19 were two to three times more likely to have a preterm baby, JCVI said.

Brearley called for sensitivity to pregnant women who weren’t confident in taking the vaccine. As we begin to loosen restrictions, she said, this should be handled carefully and mercifully.

She added that it is still very important for the government to force employers to complete a risk assessment and stop paying in full if they are unable to verify that the pregnant woman is always 2 meters away from others. We know from our own research that this doesn’t happen and that the lives of pregnant women and babies are at risk every day, she said.

PHE and JCVI say they can get the vaccine at any time during pregnancy, but women should assume that they are in control of their decision-making. If you have concerns about early pregnancy and choose not to get the vaccine before 12 weeks, you should respect them.

Before the guidelines changed, JCVI’s advice was that the Covid vaccine should be given to pregnant women at high risk of exposure to coronavirus, such as frontline medical staff, or to people with certain underlying medical conditions.

However, JCVI says there is no indication of data suggesting that the vaccine may harm pregnancy, but there is not enough evidence to recommend jabs to all pregnant women.

Story sharing

We’d love to hear from you if you’ve been affected or have information. If you wish, you can contact us anonymously via WhatsApp by filling out the form below, clicking here or adding our contact +44 (0) 7867825056. Only the Guardian can see your contribution, and one of our reporters can contact you for further discussion.

To us

The reason for the lack of evidence is that pregnant women are often excluded from clinical trials. Some women became pregnant after receiving a jab. Several investigations are underway to specifically look at the use of vaccines in pregnant women.

On April 7, following concerns over a rare blood clotting syndrome identified in some Covid vaccine recipients, the UK Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) released new advice, including a note on the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. pregnant woman.

Because pregnancy leads to thrombosis, women should discuss with a healthcare professional whether the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks, MHRA said.

JCVI also recommended providing an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine to all healthy under 30 years of age in the UK.

