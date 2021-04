Friday Evening British News Briefing: Why Prince Philip’s Funeral Is Most Touching

The Counts of Wessex and the Countess today saw tributes left by public and national leaders in honor of the Duke of Edinburgh.

While many have shared affectionate stories about Duke, little is as surprising as the stories found by archivists at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Linda, California.

Read how Dukewr “humblely apologized” for the White House dinner with President Nixon in 1969.

Fear of Covid variants escaping vaccines amid new data

The new Covid strain showed a doubling of South African mutation cases in the UK last month. According to figures from Public Health England, there are currently 600 South African strain cases in the UK from about 300 a month ago. Officials have launched the largest “surge testing” program to date amid concerns that many of London’s infections are related to people who have already been vaccinated. Meanwhile, more than 70 cases have been found in the UK for the first variant found in India, and the coronavirus live blog has the latest details.

Helen McCrawley dies at age 52 after’heroic’ cancer battle

Actress Helen McCrawley hurriedly to the “heroic battle” with cancer, announced by her husband. Famous for her role in the Harry Potter series and Peaky Blinders, McCrory passed away at home at the age of 52. Fellow actor Damian Lewis, who married McCrory in 2007, shared the news of her death and paid tribute to the actress. more.

At a Glance: Coronavirus Evening Briefing Also in the News: Another Headline of the Day

Claiming’Cronyism’ | Health Minister Matt Hancock has not declared a relationship with a company owned by a close family, despite being awarded a place for a framework to serve the NHS in the UK. The revelation of a company owned by his sister and mother came as a UK spending watchdog began investigating Greensill Capital’s approach to UK Covid-19 support plans.

Worldwide: Police raise their hands and shoot boys

A 13-year-old Latino boy raised his hand and was shot and killed by the police, and a series of murders by authorities in the United States reveals a new scene of racial tensions rising. A nine-minute video released by Chicago Police on Thursday shows Officer Eric Stillman shouting “stop” and “stop” before catching up with Adam Toledo in the alley. In the second scene before being shot in the chest and knocked to the ground, Toledo appears to be surrendering without a weapon, and watch the moment ahead of the shooting.

Friday big read

Today’s new Puritans will never run out

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos