US sets up $ 1.7 billion nationwide network to track disturbing coronavirus variants





The United States is setting up a national $ 1.7 billion network to identify and track worrying mutations in the coronavirus whose spread could trigger another pandemic wave, the Biden administration said on Friday.

White House officials unveiled a strategy that includes three parts: a significant increase in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments to speed up genetic mapping of coronaviruses; the creation of six centers of excellence in partnership with universities to conduct research and develop technologies for the genetic surveillance of pathogens; and the creation of a data system to better share and analyze information on emerging disease threats, so that knowledge can be turned into action.

Even as we step up our efforts to get shots in the arms, more dangerous variants are developing, leading to an increase in the number of cases in people without immunity, White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt told reporters. This forces us to step up our efforts to quickly test and find the genetic sequence of the virus as it spreads.

The new effort builds on funds approved by Congress under President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief program to break what experts say is a cycle of feast or famine in the United States’ preparedness for the threats of disease. The coronavirus is just one example. Other pathogens have included Ebola and Zika, and respiratory viruses like SARS in 2002 and MERS in 2012, which did not become major problems in the United States. Typically, the government struggles to counter a potential threat, but funding runs out when it backs down. The new genomic surveillance initiative aims to create a permanent infrastructure.

It’s a transformative sum of money, said Mary Lee Watts, director of federal affairs at the American Society for Microbiology, in a recent interview. It has the potential not only to get ahead of the current crisis, but it will help us in the future. It has been an underfunded program for years.

The Biden administration’s decision comes in the form of a variant known as B117, which first appeared in the UK, has become the predominant strain in the U.S. In hard-hit Michigan , the most transmissible mutation accounts for more than half of cases, according to CDC data. . This is also the case in Minnesota. The vaccines are effective against the so-called British variant, but other mutations circulating around the world have shown resistance to currently available vaccines.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Friday that the United States now averages nearly 70,000 new cases of coronavirus a day, up from around 53,000 just four weeks ago. Hospitalizations are on the rise and deaths are up for the third day in a row. Along with the relaxed restrictions on gatherings and indoor dining, the emergence of variants that spread more easily is part of the reason for the worsening trend.

In order for us to even have a chance to get back to normal by fall, we need to massively step up our genomic surveillance, said Esther Krofah, who heads the Faster Cures initiative at the Milken Institute. This is the insurance program you need to put in place not only now, not just for COVID, but for other pathogens of concern as well.

Genomic sequencing is essentially the mapping of an organism’s DNA, the key to its unique characteristics. It’s done by high tech machines that can cost from several hundred thousand dollars to $ 1 million or more. The technicians trained to operate the machines and the computational capacity to support the entire process increase costs. Another obstacle is getting local, state and federal labs to work together.

The CDC and collaborating labs were finishing just 116 coronavirus gene sequences per week at the end of last year, according to the CDC website. We started in a hole, ”Slavitt said.

The White House says the weekly number is now around 29,000, but experts say in a large, diverse country like the United States, those numbers need to be much higher to keep pace with potential changes in the virus. Viruses are very good at spreading and developing mutations that allow them to continue to reproduce.

White House officials have said the government is providing states and territories with an initial $ 240 million of the $ 1 billion allocated to expand genomic sequencing. Another $ 400 million will go to launch six research partnerships with academic institutions, called Centers of Excellence in Genomic Epidemiology. Finally, $ 300 million will be devoted to setting up the data sharing system, called the National Bioinformatics Infrastructure.

